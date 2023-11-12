Muscat: Adding another accolade to its repertoire, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading financial company, was recently named a winner in the Mid-Cap Segment at the prestigious OER Corporate Excellence Awards. The honour was presented by His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik Al Said and was received by Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance.

The awards ceremony, organized by the country’s premier English-language business magazine ‘Oman Economic Review’ (OER), was graced by the presence of Chief Guests His Highness Sayyid Firas bin Fatik Al Said and His Excellency Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat; and hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani. In attendance at the event were esteemed dignitaries, industry stalwarts, C-suite executives from the business fraternity and decision makers. Fifteen top-ranking MSX-listed companies were felicitated with honours in a distinguished ceremony, based on a ranking process that assessed a myriad of parameters such as overall performance, profitability, shareholder returns, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), among others.

“We are truly honoured to be among the Winners of the Mid-Cap Segment at the OER Excellence Awards,” Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance, said on the occasion. He added, “This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment towards providing the fastest and most flexible financial solutions to all our customers to ensure they are able to realize their dreams. We owe our success to our innovative services, strategic collaborations, prudent business practices, and exceptionally talented and diligent staff. Through our multi-pronged efforts, we have been able to leave an indelible mark on the country’s finance sector and contribute to progress at large. This recognition serves as further impetus to continue striving for excellence in all we do.”

National Finance’s ability to adapt to the dynamic finance sector and evolving market trends has undoubtedly contributed to this remarkable achievement. The company’s wide range of products and services have played a pivotal role in the success stories of not just personal finance seekers, but also those of small and medium enterprises and corporates.

Another area that National Finance has shone in is corporate social responsibility. Under its ‘Imtidad’ wing, the company has established several partnerships and worked with many organizations to positively impact the society and contribute to community progress. The company has also been involved in environmental conservation initiatives in line with its aim to ensure a sustainable and green future.

The receipt of the Mid-Cap win at the OER Corporate Excellence Awards reaffirms National Finance’s position as a paragon of quality and a benchmark-setter in the finance industry. The company is geared up for a thriving future wherein it will continue to empower individuals and businesses with accessible simplified financial solutions.