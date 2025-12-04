Cairo – The National Company for Maize Products (NCMP), a subsidiary of Cairo 3A Group, announced its win of the “Best Localization Project” award at the 2025 CIB | MEED Egypt Business Excellence Awards. The award recognized the company’s pioneering “Citric Acid Plant,” the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East, with an annual production capacity of 33,000 tons and total investments amounting to EGP 1.9 billion.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony hosted at the Four Seasons Nile Plaza Hotel, attended by senior business leaders, ministers, government officials, and prominent media representatives. Eng. Alaa El Gamil, Vice President of Industrial Sector at Cairo 3A Group, and Eng. Ahmed Raji, General Manager of Engineering at the Group, received the award on behalf of the company.

Following the recognition, Eng. Alaa El Gamil stated: "We are proud that National Company for Maize Products has received this prestigious award, which reflects Cairo 3A Group's vision of supporting local manufacturing and deepening the value chain in strategic food industries."

He explained that the citric acid plant represents a true model of localization projects that contribute to enhancing the country's productive capacity and reducing dependence on imports, while supporting Egypt's exports in this vital sector.

"We reaffirm our commitment to continuing investment in technology and innovation to achieve sustainable growth that positively impacts the Egyptian economy," El Gamil added.

The citric acid plant marks a significant milestone in NCMP’s journey, as it adheres to the highest international manufacturing standards and contributes to fulfilling the needs of various food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in the local market, in addition to strengthening the presence of Egyptian products in regional and global markets.

About Cairo 3A:

Cairo 3A Group was established in 1981 and is considered one of the leading integrated entities in Egypt’s agri commodities. The group covers all stages of the value chain, from importation and logistics to manufacturing and distribution. It comprises seven specialized subsidiaries that form its integrated system, including Cairo 3A Poultry, pyramids poultry, the National Company for Maize Products, the Egyptian Starch & Glucose Company, Cairo 3A Stevedoring, Cairo 3A Transportation, and Cairo 3A Agriculture. The group serves both domestic and international markets, with a brand portfolio that includes Shahd chicken, Roots Oils, and Qutoof for fruits and vegetables exports to more than 70 countries. Cairo 3A continues to expand regionally and invests in sustainable growth and food security, backed by a legacy of innovation, trust, and operational excellence.

