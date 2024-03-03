Muscat: In a strategic move to elevate customer experience, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has established a crucial alliance with Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the banking industry. Commencing in March 2024, NBO will introduce instant fund transfers to Pakistan at competitive exchange rates through a direct corridor partnership with HBL. This collaboration aims to streamline international remittances to Pakistan, enabling a more efficient and timely service.

Tariq Atiq, General Manager and Chief Retail & Digital Banking Officer at NBO, said: "Our partnership with Habib Bank Limited reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and enhancing the overall banking experience for our customers. With its status as the oldest, largest, and inaugural commercial bank in Pakistan, HBL brings a wealth of experience and an extensive network within the Pakistani banking sector. Our dedication to expatriates is evident in our efforts to deliver swift, secure, and convenient remittance options through the instant fund transfer service to Pakistan."

The instant fund transfer service, available to Pakistan residents at all NBO branches in Oman, ensures a rapid and seamless remittance experience. Customers can enjoy 24x7 access to instant fund transfers, benefit from competitive exchange rates, and easily utilise the service through the NBO App or across the entire NBO branch network, enhancing overall convenience.

Commenting on this collaboration, Khaqan Mohammad Khan, Head of GRB & Strategy at HBL, said, “We are extremely proud of this partnership with National Bank of Oman, one of the largest banks in the Oman, to provide secure and cost-effective cross-border payments via NBO digital channels. This partnership facilitates remittances to Habib Bank Limited and various other bank accounts, including the option for Cash Over Counter transactions at any of our 1750+ branches in Pakistan. This agreement intensifies a closer strategic partnership between our two financial institutions to provide enhanced remittance services to Pakistan.”

This strategic alliance with HBL is dedicated to elevating customer experience and will establish new industry benchmarks for international remittances through a connected global financial network. NBO is committed to delivering innovative banking solutions and exceptional customer service. With a focus on digital transformation and customer-centricity, NBO Bank continues to be a pioneer in the banking industry.

