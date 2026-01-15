Cairo, Egypt – The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) announced the signing of a short-term financing agreement worth up to EGP 3 billion for U Consumer Finance, known under the trademark of "Valu", Egypt’s universal financial technology powerhouse. This comes as part of NBE’s support for the non-banking financial sector, the promotion of financial inclusion, and the expansion of the beneficiary base for innovative financing solutions.

The signing was attended by Soha El-Turky and Yehia Abou El-Fotouh, Deputy Chief Executive Officers of the National Bank of Egypt and Walid Hassouna, Chief Executive Officer of Valu, along with the teams of both entities.

Following the signing, Soha El-Turky, Deputy CEO of the National Bank of Egypt, stated that this financing reflects NBE’s confidence in Valu’s business model and its pivotal role in developing the consumer finance ecosystem in the Egyptian market. El-Turky emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting entities capable of providing innovative and responsible financial solutions that stimulate local demand and enhance financial inclusion, aligning with the bank's strategy for sustainable economic growth. El-Turky added that this credit facility is part of NBE’s orientation toward strengthening partnerships with leading institutions in the non-banking financial sector to ensure financing flexibility and business sustainability. El-Turky noted that supporting companies like Valu helps broaden the scope of modern financing solutions while remaining fully committed to regulatory frameworks and professional standards. El-Turky further pointed out that this funding will finance Valu’s ongoing operations until the completion of new bond issuance procedures, ensuring the company’s business sustainability and enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for consumer finance services in Egypt.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, expressed his delight in collaborating with the National Bank of Egypt, describing it as a strategic partner that supports the company’s expansion plans and enhances its ability to meet customer needs. He added that the financing provides the company with the necessary flexibility to manage operations efficiently during the current phase and supports future plans for growth and diversifying funding sources. Hassouna underscored the company’s appreciation for the trust placed in it by NBE, noting that the cooperation between the two parties has spanned since the company’s founding, as NBE is one of the company's most primary banks and a fundamental partner in its journey.

Founded in 2017 as an Egyptian joint-stock company and a subsidiary of EFG Holding, Valu is one of the leading comprehensive fintech companies in Egypt. It holds a significant market share, supported by its ongoing ability to develop services and provide diverse financing solutions that meet customer needs, in accordance with regulations issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical regulations, instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.