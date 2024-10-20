Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat), a global leader in the shipping and maritime sector, announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 ended 30 September 2024.The company achieved a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion. This represents an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing Nakilat’s ability to achieve sustained growth amidst dynamic global market conditions.

Nakilat continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s largest LNG fleet owners through strategic partnerships, fleet modernization, and achieving operational excellence. Its growth strategy is anchored in a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and delivering reliable energy transportation solutions. Recently recognized on Forbes Middle East's Top CEOs list, the company remains a prominent leader in the industry, further enhancing its reputation for innovation and excellence.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, stated: “Nakilat’s strong performance this quarter reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency. As the global demand for clean energy transportation continues to grow, we remain committed to driving innovation and pursuing long-term growth. Our expansion projects, coupled with our dedication to sustainability, safety, customer-centricity and the highest industry standards, have enabled us to maintain our leadership in the maritime industry. I would like to extend my appreciation to the team at Nakilat for their tremendous efforts in preparing for the implementation of the new fleet construction, which is considered the world's largest program for building LNG vessels for a single owner."

The company continues to progress with its construction of advanced LNG and LPG/Ammonia carriers, scheduled for delivery in the coming years. These new vessels, along with Nakilat’s strategic long-term contracts, position the company to meet the growing global energy demands while increasing fleet efficiency. Upon completion of the delivery of all the vessels, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to 114 vessels, further reinforcing its leadership in the global clean energy transportation market.

In line with commitment to providing the best practices in investor relations and its strategy to engage shareholders and investors, the Company will hold an investor relations conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Monday, 21 October 2024, at 13:30 hours (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the Company’s website prior to the conference call. For further information on Nakilat’s conference dial-in information, please visit www.nakilat.com.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Shammi Mohan, Head of Public Relations

+974 4496 8819 or smohan@nakilat.com

For investors inquiries please contact:

Mr. Fotios Zeritis, Head of Investor Relations & ESG Reporting

+974 4496 8911 or fzeritis@nakilat.com