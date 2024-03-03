Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services Company will be sponsoring the third edition of the LEAP 2024 conference, the premier technology event in the region, during the period from March 4 to 7, 2024, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.

Through its participation in this event, Najm aims to introduce its digital services and initiatives and highlighting its recent digital transformation journey. The company also aims to showcase its remarkable efforts in raising awareness around traffic safety, by providing services that leverage artificial intelligence systems and data analysis and emphasizing its role as the digital partner for insurance companies.

Najm is currently in the process of preparing for its participation in LEAP through a distinguished pavilion at the entrance of Hall No. (1), through which it aims to reach key audiences including the public and the media and present them with Najm’s latest technology developments that will enhance road safety and improve the quality of life for the community.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Najm’s CEO Mr. Mohammad Al-Shehri said, “Our participation in the LEAP 2024 demonstrates our remarkable journey in digital transformation, and our ability to integrate relevant parties at multiple levels, starting with offering an advanced connectivity network that supports Najm’s services across the Kingdom. Additionally, Najm has established a modern and advanced data center that supports cloud solutions. This center is linked to advanced cybersecurity systems that will help to fully protect the Najm network.”

Al-Shehri added: “Najm provides automated services to facilitate the flow of operations with partners and government entities, through an advanced connectivity system supported by artificial intelligence technologies. Najm also benefits from a strong information infrastructure that provides innovative services to raise the level of customer and partner satisfaction.”

The LEAP conference is the most widely attended technology event in the Kingdom, and the region. The event brings together hundreds of thousands of attendees to discover the future of technology, where more than 1,800 exhibitors, 1,000 speakers, and 600 startup companies are expected to participate. The number of attendees this year will exceed over 170,000 visitors. All visitors will have the full opportunity to discover the latest innovations presented by hundreds of the world's most advanced technology companies.

Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted Saudi joint stock company established in 2007, with the aim of promoting the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 cities around the Kingdom, through a skilled Saudi workforce.