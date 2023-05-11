Riyadh - As part of its “Najm Al-Khair” program, Najm for Insurance Services has organized a series of community-focused initiatives to raise greater awareness on road traffic safety. The company’s senior officials and employees attended these at King Saud Medical City during Eid Al-Fitr, by visiting patients who were injured in traffic accidents and providing them with valuable gifts.

On the same night, Najm’s visit was followed by the launch of the “Neighborhood Greetings” initiative: another community-driven initiative, following the spirit of Eid, and encouraging neighborliness and the strengthening of social ties. The initiative extended Najm’s efforts to spread the joy of Eid by offering residents neighboring its headquarters in Riyadh with a variety of special gifts.

Over the past months, in line with its “Najm Al-Khair” program, the company has continued to activate a number of voluntary humanitarian initiatives, in which employees participated by donating financial and in-kind support to communities in need. This was achieved through activations such as the winter clothing initiative, which aimed to collect all kinds of donations, transferring them to the Al Birr Charitable Society in Riyadh and distributing them to families in need of heating supplies during cold winter nights.

Najm employees also donated three tons of food during the last holy month of Ramadan, through the “Ramadan Gift Basket Initiative”. As part of the initiative, food baskets were delivered to charitable organizations approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to support underprivileged families across the Kingdom.

Najm for insurance services is a closed, unlisted joint stock company established in 2007 as a result of a cooperation between the Insurance companies, Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the General Department of Traffic. It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector and achieve road traffic safety in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm offers a complete range of solutions and services for citizens, residents, and visitors in the Kingdom, and serves 40 Saudi cities through a skilled Saudi workforce specialized in reviewing accidents and addressing insurance-related services. Headquartered in Riyadh, Najm operates according to the regulations set by the law of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).