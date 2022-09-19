Dubai, UAE: My Nakheel, the mobile app for customers of Dubai-based property developer Nakheel, is now integrated with UAE Pass, the secure national digital identity for citizens and residents.



Customers who have registered for UAE Pass and Nakheel Online Services can select the ‘Sign in with UAE Pass’ option on the My Nakheel smart app or through onlineservices.nakheel.com to validate their identity, ensuring a seamless and intuitive experience. Customers who are not UAE citizens or residents can also create UAE Pass accounts using their email address and mobile number.



Improving security and confidentiality when conducting online transactions, the UAE Pass login option also eliminates the need to remember several usernames and passwords. Forms will be completed automatically with customers’ details along with auto-uploading of documents.



With My Nakheel, customers can view their property information, register their interest in buying or renting a property, renew leases, schedule appointments for maintenance, apply for security passes and make fast, secure payments among other services. The app is frequently updated with new features and functions.



The initiative is part of Nakheel’s ongoing commitment to customer centricity, simplifying property management through digital innovation and continually providing new services to owners, residents, tenants and investors.



A Nakheel spokesperson said, “My Nakheel app offers quick access to Nakheel’s iconic projects and attractions across Dubai in addition to a host of property management services. We are committed to promoting a balanced, holistic lifestyle at our communities and the option of completing services quickly through our voice-enabled app saves our customers’ and investors’ time. The introduction of the UAE Pass login option is another convenient feature that gives them more time to enjoy life.”



My Nakheel mobile app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.