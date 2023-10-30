Riyadh, Saudi Arabia : Munjz, the leading Saudi-based prop-tech cloud platform, is thrilled to have recently unveiled a range of innovative new features at MEFMA - Riyadh, revolutionizing the property management landscape. These innovative additions will empower users to streamline their property management operations, enhance the customer journey, and gain critical insights into maintenance and finances.

One of the key highlights of the live new update is the introduction of the In-House Technician Management SAAS module, which allows users to add their own technicians, enhancing the customer journey and user experience. It empowers companies to manage their technician teams and facilitates the connection between customers and technicians, all within the Munjz comprehensive platform. Users can now build their own service catalog, track order workflows, and communicate efficiently with stakeholders through the app.

Munjz is introducing Asset Management, a feature that enables users to gain insights into the life of maintenance. It will track how many times services have been called, the number of issues resolved, details on what was fixed, when and at what cost, and whether any components needed replacing. Helping track how many times services have been called on a certain asset. The new feature provides a comprehensive overview of maintenance history, helping users make informed decisions.

The Wallet Update is a major enhancement to the financial tracking aspect of Munjz as it improves the visibility of transactions within the app. Also enabling finance teams to easily read transactions and document all invoices and financial activities on the platform to streamline financial management and provides a clear record of transactions.

The updated dashboard will provide users with more data and key performance indicators (KPIs) in a user-friendly and visually appealing format. Decision-makers will be able to easily monitor and analyze performance metrics, making data-driven decisions more accessible.

Munjz is also introducing Pay & Subscription Fees, designed to offer flexible pricing based on the number of units and industry. Munjz's software focuses on affordability, helping clients plan for their future expenses as they grow. This simplifies cost tracking, making it easier for property owners and managers to forecast their expenses accurately.

Abdullah AlDaij, Founder and CEO of Munjz, expressed his excitement about the new features at MEFMA - Riyadh, stating, "We are committed to providing property owners and managers with the most comprehensive and user-friendly property management platform. These new features will not only enhance the user experience but also empower our clients with powerful tools to manage their properties effectively."

With these features, Munjz continues to set new standards for efficiency and growth within the property management sector. Patrons can now access these enhancements as the platform further revolutionizes property management in Saudi Arabia.

For more information about Munjz and its groundbreaking property management solutions, please visit https://munjz.com.

About Munjz

Munjz, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a PropTech solution platform that has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the property management landscape since its establishment in 2017. Originally starting out as a B2C-focused entity, Munjz strategically changed to a B2B-oriented approach in 2021. Munjz’s property management platform unifies property owners, managers, residents, and service providers to streamline their operations. Ushering in a new era of digital efficiency, Munjz is bolstered by visionary leadership, strategic alliances, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Munjz is available and operates in 17 cities across Saudi.

