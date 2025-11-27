Acquisition unlocks significant programmatic and operational synergies

Establishing MMG’s Backlite UK as one of London’s most premium digital Out-of-Home networks

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Multiply Media Group (MMG), a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC (formerly Multiply Group PJSC), today announced the full acquisition of London Lites, one of London’s leading digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) operators renowned for its landmark locations. This transaction marks a major milestone in MMG’s international expansion strategy, establishing an immediate and scaled presence in the UK’s high-growth digital outdoor market under the Backlite UK brand.

London Lites brings a strong pure-digital portfolio, a renowned management team, and a robust growth pipeline across London and additional key UK cities. Its network comprises more than 65 premium digital signs across central London, including flagship sites such as The Cube at Flannels Oxford Street, one of London’s most recognisable multi-panel digital landmarks.

The UK DOOH market continues to expand, with programmatic revenue becoming an increasingly important driver of growth; BackLite UK is particularly well-positioned to benefit as MMG integrates data-driven monetisation and accelerates digital yield improvements. The acquisition also unlocks immediate operational synergies with MMG’s existing UK assets such as the 11 ultra-premium assets delivered by Wildstone, eliminating the need to build a standalone operational setup and providing instant access to a seasoned sales team, established infrastructure, and prime-location inventory. This strategic integration is expected to deliver meaningful cost efficiencies for MMG and support stronger EBITDA contribution.

Commenting on the investment, Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said: “London Lites has built one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK, combining exceptional locations with a team that understands how to operate and grow high-impact digital assets. Bringing London Lites fully into our portfolio allows us to accelerate market expansion, unlock programmatic potential, and strengthen our position in a market that is rapidly evolving. This investment gives us scale from day one and creates a compelling platform for long-term growth.”

Backlite UK will now operate as one of London’s most premium DOOH networks enabling brands to activate contextually relevant, data-informed, and high-impact campaigns across the capital’s most visible and in-demand environments.

James Bicknell, Group CEO at Multiply Media Group, added: “We are proud to add London Lites to our portfolio and introduce Backlite UK to the market. London Lites has long been recognised for the quality and impact of its assets. Bringing the network under MMG allows us to deliver greater value, scale, and service for brands operating in one of the world’s most dynamic and influential media environments.”

Sam Dayeh, Founder of London Lites, added: “I’m incredibly proud of what London Lites has achieved, and even prouder to see it join a group that genuinely recognises its value. Multiply Media Group’s vision aligns perfectly with what we’ve built. At its core, London Lites has always been about its people; their talent, passion and commitment shaped the business, and I’m deeply grateful for their loyalty. Knowing they’ll have a strong and respected platform for future growth means a great deal. We’re excited to help drive this next chapter across the region.”

With this acquisition, MMG reinforces its presence in the UK and deepens its position in the high-growth DOOH market. It marks an important milestone in the Group’s international expansion and underscores its commitment to building a global portfolio of premium Out-of-Home assets powered by technology, creativity, and clear strategic focus.

About Multiply Media Group

Multiply Media Group (MMG) is an Out-of-Home media powerhouse driving performance and innovation across the sector. Our ambition is limitless, but our approach is precise. We invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation, and create synergy across our portfolio through strategic investment and smart leadership.

Headquartered in Dubai in the UAE and structured for global scale, MMG unites the region’s most impactful OOH networks under one future-focused entity. Part of 2PointZero Group, MMG is committed to delivering innovation, efficiency, and long-term value. We call this “Exponential Potential” and it is embedded in how we think, build, and grow.

MMG provides the clarity required to lead meaningful transformation in the industry. Through targeted investment in technology and talent, we develop future-ready products and services – anticipating client needs before they emerge. By aligning capabilities across the group, we multiply impact and accelerate sustained growth.

About BackLite Media

Part of Multiply Media Group (MMG), BackLite Media is a leading Out-of-Home (OOH) media company operating across the UAE and London. Renowned for its premium locations and iconic, design-led advertising solutions, BackLite delivers standout brand visibility in some of the region’s and the UK’s most prestigious settings.

With innovation at the core and a philosophy we call Desirable by Design®, we help brands be seen, remembered, and desired, through continuing to redefine the OOH landscape across the UAE and beyond.