EBITDA surged by 24.5% to reach $284,909,572 in 2024.

Net income exceeds $264 million, reflecting 16% growth

Dubai, UAE: MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has achieved a record-breaking financial performance in 2024, reinforcing its status as a global industry leader.

According to the latest audited financial statements, MultiBank Group’s revenue surged to $361,874,865, an 18% increase from $306,636,714 in 2023. Meanwhile, EBITDA skyrocketed by 24.5% to reach $284,909,572 compared to $228,792,229 in the previous year. This milestone highlights the Group’s global growth, technological-advancements, and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its worldwide client network.

The Group also reported a 16% increase in net income, rising from $226,837,355 in 2023 to $264,054,898 in 2024, highlighting strong operational efficiency and sustained profitability.

In his comments, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: "Our exceptional financial results are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and client trust. As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to providing world-class financial solutions that empower traders and institutions worldwide. We look forward to building on this success in the years ahead."

Managing an impressive daily trading volume of over $25.6 billion, MultiBank Group serves a vast and diverse clientele of more than 2 million traders across 100 countries, and is licensed by 17 financial regulators globally. The group is setting new industry standards with its user-friendly online trading platforms, leveraging state-of-the-art technology, while showcasing its commitment to providing cost-effective trading solutions and leading-edge financial products.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $25.6 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17 of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The Group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group’s website.