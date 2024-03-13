ABU DHABI, UAE/NY, NEW YORK: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based fund-of-funds venture capital firm Blue Opal Capital, and will be an anchor investor in their second venture capital fund.

Blue Opal Capital recently launched a Fund-of-Fund platform that is focused on identifying and investing into exceptional entrepreneurial venture capitalists, with particular emphasis on opportunities within the United States.

Faris al Mazrui, Head of Growth Investments at Mubadala, commented: “We are excited to back the Blue Opal Capital team, led by Ahmed Al Mosa, Sebastien de Jong and Federico Jost. The team has a solid track-record and a demonstrated ability in identifying emerging managers that have matured into top quartile VC firms. We see this partnership as an opportunity to continue building on Mubadala’s commitment to the space and are confident in Blue Opal Capital’s ability to anchor the next wave of VC managers in the US.”

Ahmed Al Mosa, Partner at Blue Opal Capital, added: "Blue Opal Capital is thrilled to announce this partnership with Mubadala, which is rooted in a shared commitment to innovation, and the continued growth of strategic sectors. With over two decades of experience in the VC ecosystem, our team at Blue Opal Capital is more empowered than ever to deliver on its mandate. This partnership with Mubadala not only underscores our dedication to driving value and innovation but also aligns perfectly with our mission and vision for the future."

Blue Opal Capital invests in emerging venture capital funds and co-investment opportunities that maximize investment returns for their partners. The team has a strong network in the venture ecosystem and has identified, early on, some of the best performing venture capital managers of today.

About Blue Opal Capital

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. The company leverages its deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala, please visit: www.mubadala.com

