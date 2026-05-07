Abu Dhabi, UAE – WHOOP, the human performance company, and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced a strategic partnership to advance proactive health, performance science, and preventative healthcare innovation in the UAE, anchored by Mubadala’s $75 million investment in WHOOP. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening health innovation, expanding research capabilities, and supporting the development of advanced healthcare ecosystems in Abu Dhabi.

Announced during the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum 2026, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s health ecosystem through local capability building, advanced research, and the development of next-generation health technologies. It aligns with the UAE’s broader national agenda to build knowledge-driven industries, attract global innovation, and position Abu Dhabi as a destination where international companies can establish regional operations, contribute to local expertise, and support the growth of future-focused sectors such as life sciences and advanced healthcare.

The collaboration reflects the continued expansion of Mubadala’s life sciences and healthcare strategy into proactive, data-enabled health systems.

By integrating performance science, longitudinal research, biomarker testing, and localized digital health access, the partnership strengthens the UAE’s healthcare value chain — from diagnostics and genomics to prevention, behavioral optimization, and population-scale resilience.

As part of the partnership, WHOOP will establish a dedicated office in the UAE, expand its Advanced Labs offering, introduce full Arabic localization across its digital platform, and launch the WHOOP–Mubadala Health Research Initiative.

The WHOOP–Mubadala Health Research Initiative will support structured collaboration with leading UAE institutions to conduct longitudinal studies in cardiovascular health, sleep science, recovery, and behavioral performance. The initiative is designed to strengthen advanced research capabilities and support breakthrough discoveries in performance science within the UAE, reinforcing the country’s growing leadership in health, longevity, and preventative care.

The expansion of WHOOP Advanced Labs in the UAE will also make the country the first international market to replicate the full U.S. biomarker experience, enabling data-driven preventative health models at scale and strengthening precision diagnostics capabilities within the national ecosystem.

This partnership highlights the UAE’s importance to the long-term global growth strategy of WHOOP. The UAE and broader GCC continue to emerge as high-growth markets for performance and preventative health technologies, supported by strong digital adoption, increasing wellness awareness, and a national focus on quality of life and healthcare innovation.

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, said: “Our journey in the UAE began in 2017, when we partnered with Expo 2020 Dubai to support worker wellness at scale. Since then, we have seen strong engagement and meaningful growth across the region. Our partnership with Mubadala reflects a shared ambition to build one of the world’s most advanced ecosystems for preventative health, performance science, and research-led innovation.”

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said: “Attracting leading global companies to establish and grow in Abu Dhabi is central to how we build future-focused sectors and strengthen the UAE’s economic competitiveness. Through our partnership with WHOOP, we are bringing advanced health technology, research capabilities, and international expertise into the local ecosystem. This supports long-term knowledge creation, enables innovation, and helps develop industries that contribute to health resilience, talent development, and economic diversification.”

The announcement at MIITE underscores how industrial development and health innovation increasingly intersect within the UAE’s economic agenda. Beyond healthcare delivery, the partnership contributes to building intellectual capital, advancing research infrastructure, and creating specialized capabilities that support long-term productivity and societal well-being.

WHOOP’s presence in the UAE dates back to 2017, when it supported Expo 2020 Dubai’s Worker Wellness Program. This new phase of collaboration builds on that foundation, establishing a research-led platform that embeds performance science within the UAE’s broader health, innovation, and economic development priorities.

About WHOOP

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

Contact:

Saoud Karmastaji | Senior VP Platform Communications

UAE Investments

skarmastaji@mubadala.ae

Contact:

Aaron Illathu | Managing Director

Jack Taylor Middle East

aaron@jacktaylorpr.com