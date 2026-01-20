Dubai, UAE – Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, has expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of Mövenpick Dubai Creek, following the rebranding of the former Golden Sands Hotel Creek. Rooted in Mövenpick’s Swiss heritage and culinary origins, the conversion introduces a place of joyful reconnection to one of Dubai’s most historic waterfront districts, where generous care, inviting spaces and convivial food moments bring people together. The opening further strengthens Accor’s premium footprint in the city.

Located along the banks of Dubai Creek and just a 10-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, Mövenpick Dubai Creek offers convenient access to the city’s cultural and commercial landmarks. From Deira’s iconic spice and gold souks to traditional Abra crossings and heritage neighbourhoods, the hotel places guests at the crossroads of Dubai’s past and present. Its proximity to established business districts also makes the hotel a compelling choice for both business and leisure travellers seeking authenticity alongside convenience.

The hotel features 150 rooms and suites, combining contemporary comfort with functional elegance. Many rooms offer views across Dubai Creek and the city skyline, while generous layouts create space to gather, unwind or extend stays with ease. Facilities include two versatile meeting rooms for corporate gatherings and private events, wellness amenities, outdoor terraces, and curated leisure spaces designed to support reconnection.

Culinary experiences sit at the heart of the Mövenpick Dubai Creek experience, continuing the brand’s belief that memorable moments are often shared around the table. Mornings begin the Mövenpick way, with a breakfast experience rooted in wellbeing and generosity. From healthy shots and fresh juices to locally inspired dishes, each offering surprising delights thoughtfully crafted to energise guests for the day ahead. As the day unfolds, dining moments evolve into relaxed social experiences and elevated culinary encounters, celebrating quality ingredients, live cooking and the pleasure of sharing good food. Guests can also enjoy Mövenpick’s world-renowned Chocolate Hour, a daily ritual that brings Swiss indulgence to life through handcrafted chocolate creations paired with signature Mövenpick coffee.

“The opening of Mövenpick Dubai Creek reflects our continued focus on strengthening well-established destinations through meaningful brand conversions,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President, Premium, Midscale and Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye, at Accor. “Supported by trusted partners, this rebranding brings Mövenpick’s generous hospitality and culinary-led identity to this iconic Creekside location, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the UAE market.”

“Mövenpick Dubai Creek connects the character of timeless Dubai with a fresh, contemporary spirit.” said Michael Goetz, Cluster General Manager of Mövenpick Dubai Creek. “From wellness-led mornings to social dining moments and live culinary experiences, every detail reflects Mövenpick’s belief in ordinary things done in an extraordinary way, shaped by warmth, care and genuine hospitality.”

Mövenpick Dubai Creek is deeply committed to responsible hospitality, with sustainability embedded across its operations. From supporting local producers and reducing food waste to adopting eco-conscious operational practices throughout the hotel, each experience is thoughtfully designed to connect guests with the destination, its culture, and its people.

To celebrate the opening, members of ALL Accor will enjoy 4x reward points for bookings made between 16 February and 12 April 2026, for stays from 16 February to 9 August 2026. Members are invited to discover a world of exclusive benefits, unique experiences, and rewarding moments; all designed to make every stay even more memorable.

Today, Mövenpick counts more than 130 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries. In the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Accor currently operates 69 Mövenpick hotels (16,631 rooms), with 18 additional properties (3,915 rooms) scheduled to open by 2030.

About Mövenpick

Founded in 1948 by Swiss restaurateur Ueli Prager, Mövenpick began with a pioneering culinary concept that transformed the Swiss dining scene and has since evolved into a globally recognised hotel brand. Today, Mövenpick is defined by generous hospitality, joyful reconnection, and convivial dining experiences that bring people together across generations, cultures, and occasions. Designed for both leisure and business, its inviting spaces cater to families, couples, and locals, while also transforming meetings, incentives, conferences, and events into extraordinary celebrations. Food and drink remain at the heart of the experience, complemented by contemporary design and a spirit of generosity that shapes every stay. Mövenpick now counts more than 130 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries. Recognised as the world's most sustainable hotel brand by Green Globe since 2017, it is committed to responsible hospitality and strengthens community ties through initiatives such as Kilo of Kindness, which invites guests and team members to support those in need by donating clothing, food, and other essentials. Mövenpick is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

movenpick.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Press Contact

Seven Media Middle East

Name Jeanette Ponce

Role PR Manager

Email jeanetteponce@sevenmedia.ae

Mövenpick Dubai Creek

Name Riya Sapare

Role Cluster Director of Marketing Communications

Email riya.sapare@accor.com