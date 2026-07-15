Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bonds, the UAE's Sharia-compliant savings and investment company. The MoU aims to bring together the efforts of both parties to promote financial literacy, strengthen entrepreneurial thinking, and empower young people through the launch of impactful initiatives focused on education, capacity building and knowledge sharing across the UAE.

The collaboration aligns closely with the UAE’s broader innovation ecosystem, financial awareness agenda, and youth development priorities. By joining forces, both entities share the objective of fostering a financially aware and innovation-driven generation capable of actively contributing to the nation’s future economy.

Commenting on the new partnership, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said: “We are committed to providing our innovators with the comprehensive support they need to scale successfully and sustainably. This partnership with National Bonds perfectly aligns with our mission to foster an innovation-driven generation. By integrating financial literacy into our entrepreneurship initiatives, we are equipping founders and the wider youth demographic with the essential tools and mindset to build resilient, future-ready businesses that will actively contribute to the UAE’s long-term economic growth.”

Under the agreement, National Bonds will host a series of workshops and interactive sessions tailored for MBRIF members and relevant stakeholders. These sessions will focus on core financial principles, including financial literacy, investment awareness, wealth-building strategies and practical financial planning.

In return, MBRIF will contribute specialized, entrepreneurship-focused educational content. This includes hosting awareness sessions, sharing compelling founder success stories and launching innovation-driven knowledge-sharing initiatives designed to inspire and guide aspiring business owners.

Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Bonds, added: “Financial awareness is a critical pillar of both sustainable business and personal success. Through our collaboration with MBRIF, National Bonds is proud to extend our expertise to some of the brightest entrepreneurial minds in the nation. Together, we aim to build a strong foundation of practical wealth-building strategies that will empower the UAE's youth and innovators to thrive, make informed decisions and secure their financial futures.”

The partnership will see both parties actively explore opportunities to support National Bonds' existing financial literacy and Young Investor programmes. These initiatives are strategically aimed at equipping youth and individuals with the practical financial and entrepreneurial skills necessary to navigate rapidly evolving global economic changes.

Furthermore, the collaboration will include dedicated capacity-building initiatives and train-the-trainer sessions. These specialized sessions are designed to strengthen the delivery and impact of both the entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs, ensuring that educators and mentors have the latest tools and insights to guide the next generation.

For more information about the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, please visit https://mbrif.ae.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

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