Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a pioneering step to enhance innovation and sustainability in the housing sector, the "Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment" announced the adoption of drone and artificial intelligence technologies in its housing projects. This groundbreaking initiative reflects the establishment's commitment to leadership and sustainable development, emphasizing its efforts to embrace the latest technologies to enhance operational efficiency and achieve the highest quality standards in housing services.

This pioneering initiative is facilitated through the establishment's collaboration with several leading global companies in this field to ensure the provision of drone and AI solutions designed according to the best international standards. This contributes to enhancing sustainability and service efficiency, achieving Dubai's strategic vision of transforming into a smart city, aiming to be the smartest city in the world.

This initiative is in line with the establishment's main strategy towards digital transformation and in alignment with the UAE AI strategy in promoting reliance on data and the latest fourth industrial revolution technologies to support decision-making and predict future needs. This effort positions the establishment among the leading government entities locally, regionally, and globally. The initiatives include monitoring housing projects, preventive maintenance of assets and properties, and providing smart services integrated with AI to improve the experience of clients and employees, accelerate administrative tasks, and boost productivity.

Engineering Projects

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has employed drone technologies in engineering projects and residential complexes under construction. Drones are used to monitor construction activities at project sites, ensuring compliance with work plans, timelines, and safety standards. They provide essential data that enable project teams to perform their tasks more effectively.

Housing Asset Maintenance

The establishment's use of drone technology extends beyond monitoring construction activities to include preventive maintenance of housing and assets. Drones can detect damages not visible to the naked eye, such as water leaks and insulation faults, with high efficiency and effectiveness. Utilizing advanced, high-resolution imaging technologies and AI-based image and data analysis, drones provide precise recommendations, saving time and effort while ensuring a safe and sustainable living environment.

In this context, Eng. Abdullah Al Shehi, Director of the Engineering Projects Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, stated: "The adoption of drone technology in the establishment's engineering projects reflects our firm commitment to innovation and leadership in providing distinguished housing services and adopting future-oriented practices within our strategic initiatives. We are confident that this technology will contribute to achieving our strategic objectives, enhancing the efficiency of our operations, and elevating the housing system in the emirate."

This innovative initiative is part of the efforts to implement the Dubai Social Agenda 2033 related to developing the city with the best living experience and housing services. It also aims to enhance resource efficiency according to the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. By adopting these advanced technologies, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reaffirms its pivotal role in achieving the emirate's goals for a smart and sustainable housing future.

Training National Cadres

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has trained several national cadres from various categories within the institution to enable them to use drone technologies, analyze data, and extract information that supports decision-making, thus enhancing reliance on the institution's internal cadres for continuous development.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity aiming to provide housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens. It offers a range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering sector services, informational, smart services, and employee services. The establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence. It strives to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services, flexible policies, strategic partnerships, and optimal resource utilization.