Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement with ATS Technic to launch its new facility at Dubai South. ATS Technic is the leading provider of line maintenance and logistics services for a wide range of aircraft types and models and the first independent EASA maintenance organisation in the UAE.

The agreement, which took place during MRO Middle East, was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, and Mahdi Altahaineh, CEO of ATS Technic, in the presence of executives from both entities.

The new facility will be built across a 12,000 square-metre plot. It will provide maintenance services approved by EASA Part 145, upgrades to the cabin, and high-quality refurbishment work on VIP aircrafts. The hangar, which can also handle multiple narrow-body family aircraft types simultaneously, will be fully operational by 2025.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with ATS Technic that will provide premium line maintenance and technical services to customers worldwide. This partnership underlines our position in attracting the top players in the aviation sector to establish their presence at Dubai South and operate in an integrated economic environment where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort in supporting ATS’ expansion endeavours, in line with our mandate to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”

On his part, Mahdi Altahaineh, commented: “The UAE’s independent MRO infrastructure benefits the region’s growing aviation sector, especially since over 3,000 new commercial aircraft are expected to be delivered to the Middle East by 2042, according to recently released data from Boeing CMO, and that the UAE, home to 27 EASA foreign maintenance organisations, is regarded as the largest aviation hub in the Arab world. The region is a potential market that aligns with our expansion strategy, and we thank MBRAH’s team for their support in realising our growth plans.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.