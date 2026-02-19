​​​​Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) – Hyundai announced the reopening of its showroom in Yanbu following a complete renovation carried out in line with the latest Hyundai global standards. This milestone reflects the company’s continued strategic expansion efforts across various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The reopening of the showroom aims to deliver a fully integrated customer experience for Hyundai clients in Yanbu and the surrounding areas, within a modern environment that embodies the brand’s global identity. The facility enables visitors to explore the latest Hyundai models, enhancing the overall customer journey and aligning with evolving expectations for innovative and advanced mobility solutions.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Ghamdi from the Marketing Department at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai, stated:

"The reopening of the Yanbu showroom marks an important step within our expansion strategy in the Kingdom. We are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience that reflects Hyundai’s global standards and meets the expectations of our valued customers in Yanbu. This expansion underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia while providing modern and innovative mobility solutions."

The showroom features the latest lineup of Hyundai sedan and SUV models, equipped with advanced technologies, safety systems, and contemporary designs that cater to the diverse needs of customers in the Saudi market.

Through this reopening, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai continues to strengthen its presence in the local market, reaffirming its commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and customer service across all customer touchpoints.

