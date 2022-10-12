Riyadh - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) announced joining the new Africa-1 cable system consortium, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with various locations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe through advanced connection capacities, new routes integrated with Mobily’s national networks across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and border link points with telecommunication networks in neighbouring countries.

The new consortium encompasses Mobily, the only telecommunication company from the Kingdom, in addition to other regional and global service providers.

By joining the Africa-1 consortium, Mobily plays a pivotal role in boosting KSA's digital infrastructure, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to provide a faster and more reliable internet connection. This step will also enable stronger telecommunication services to meet the needs of Mobily customers across both public and private sectors in their quest for digital transformation.

Thamer A. AlFadda, Senior Vice President of Wholesale & Carrier Services, said: “Mobily continues its commitment to supporting digital transformation programs and empowering the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. By joining the Africa-1 consortium, we are seeking to positively impact various local sectors by adding a new line to the global telecommunications network across the Kingdom. This will enhance the resources available to our various clients locally and regionally by providing a direct connection to global strategic locations.”

The new sub-sea cable system will feature advanced technologies accelerating KSA's telecommunication network level to improve service quality and user satisfaction. In addition, the new cable system, which is expected to be launched by the end of 2024, will also be linked to a new strategic landing station in Dhuba, northwest of Saudi Arabia.

The 10,000 km sub-sea cable will initially have landing stations in KSA, UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, France, Pakistan, Kenya, and Djibouti. The following phase will include additional landings in Yemen, Somalia, Tanzania, and Mozambique. Furthermore, the system will be equipped with ASN 1620 SoftNode transmission equipment, featuring high-performance 200/300/400 Gb/s advanced coherent XWAV line cards.

This project is the latest in a series of initiatives by Mobily that aim to improve customer experience through modern and advanced technologies. Moreover, Mobily continues to support digital transformation by providing high-quality and more reliable internet speeds that meet international standards, in addition to activating its strategy, enhancing its distinguished infrastructure capabilities, increasing its diversity, and emphasizing its flexibility to make it the operator of choice among consumers.

