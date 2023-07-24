Mitgo, a global IT/MarTech company, launches Mitgame, a specialised one-stop partner network and user acquisition platform for games and online gaming services that has MENA in its sights for expansion. The first six months of 2023 saw Mitgame partners help gaming projects in MENA increase their purchase GMV by 86% YoY.

Released as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mitgame grew out of the online gaming segment of performance network Admitad, a Mitgo company.

In the last 12 months, online gaming revenues across Admitad’s partner network grew by more than 50%, with the US, MENA and Germany as the most significant markets. Seeing rapid growth, it was decided to launch Mitgame as a separate business entity with a separate business model focussing exclusively on the online gaming market.

Primarily targeting client, browser and console games, the network already has more than 200,000 publishers, 100+ game brands as clients, and has attracted more than 500,000 active players for its partners in the first half of 2023 alone. Current Mitgame partnerships include Epic Games, Perfect World, Plarium, MY.GAMES, Wargaming, Gaijin, Nexters, Innogames, Upjers and other top-notch brands. The company also has a track record of successful cooperation with such industry leaders as PlayStation, Xbox and Riot Games.

Publishers working with Mitgame, as well as Admitad partners, can take advantage of accelerated payouts via Instant Payout Pro. Thanks to this, they are able to withdraw rewards just one day after the target action made by their audience (install, purchase or registration in the game).

Expansion plans in the already lucrative MENA market

MENA will be one of the key markets for this new business. In the first half of 2023, the number of player acquisitions and purchases generated for browser games in MENA increased by 64%. During the same period, the number of MENA publishers looking to attract new players to console games rose by 24%. These two segments will be among the main targets for Mitgame’s future growth, along with the fast-growing mobile games market.

Affiliate marketing not only helps to attract players and increase downloads and installs - it also helps to increase the amount of purchases of both the game itself and in-game content.

In a year’s time, Mitgame plans to have built partnerships with a further 400 gaming brands, 20% of which will be from MENA. It also plans to start collaborating with more than 5,000 new publishers, 30% of which will be from MENA.

“Mitgame has evolved into a very gaming-focussed business. Being part of Mitgo will allow Mitgame to benefit from all the services and partner networking opportunities the company offers. This is part of our core strategy - to broaden and diversify the business into successful, global market segments.” - Alexander Bachmann, CEO and Founder, Mitgo.

Mitgo plans to invest more than $9 million USD into the further development of Mitgame by 2025, with plans for Mitgame to become a global market leader.