Cairo: Misr Italia Properties (MIP) announced the launch of new fourth-floor office spaces across three buildings at Cairo Business Park, East Cairo's premier destination for business, art, culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This strategic expansion reinforces MIP’s commitment to delivering the highest return on investment (ROI) to its clients while enhancing the project’s reputation as a comprehensive business hub.

With delivery set for 2026, the newly constructed offices will be located in 3 buildings; The Hive 24, Allure, and Allure 2.0, catering to the increasing demand for versatile office spaces in East Cairo. Ranging from 55 to over 300 square meters, these offices are designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, fostering an environment that promotes growth and collaboration.

Cairo Business Park spans a total area of 75,615 sqm and features 42 office buildings, a 130-room luxury hotel by Hilton, and an 8,700-sqm high-end retail zone that includes various retail and F&B options. Cairo Business Park is already home to notable companies like Kharafi National, MQR, and Al Soada Group, showcasing its broad appeal across diverse industries. The introduction of the fourth-floor offices will further enhance the integrated ecosystem at Cairo Business Park, which seamlessly combines business, retail, and hospitality needs.

Cairo Business Park is strategically located just minutes from key landmarks in New Cairo, such as Garden 8, the Suez Road, and the American University in Cairo. This prime location ensures easy access to essential services, shopping areas, and leisure destinations, making it an ideal choice for businesses and visitors alike.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the MIP partnered with industry leaders like Honeywell and Etisalat (e&) to provide cutting-edge solutions at Cairo Business Park. Additionally, the project is also the headquarters MIP’s “Digital Brain,” a centralized digital system that seamlessly connects all company sites, from projects in Cairo to coastal developments in Ain Sokhna and Ras El Hekma, along with corporate offices and retail locations. Leveraging smart technology integration, the Digital Brain facilitates real-time monitoring and data analysis, supporting swift decision-making across daily operations and emergency scenarios. As Misr Italia Properties continues to strengthen its position in the commercial real estate sector, the launch of these fourth-floor offices at Cairo Business Park marks a pivotal step in meeting the evolving needs of the New Cairo area.

About Misr Italia Properties:

Misr Italia Holding has been at the vanguard of developing Egypt’s leading real estate market for years. It is known for providing paramount projects for residential, commercial, coastal, and hospitality properties across Egypt. The company’s land bank stretches across Egypt with 25 residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. Flagship projects include IL BOSCO, Vinci & Vinci Street in the New Administrative Capital, La Nuova Vista, IL BOSCO City, Garden 8, Cairo Business Park in New Cairo, Kai Sokhna in the Red Sea, and Solare in Ras El Hekma.