Abu Dhabi – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, have announced a partnership to develop the Yas Island Metaverse project.

The project will leverage the metaverse to exhibit business event venues on Yas Island. It will also highlight attractions and experiences across the destination, including theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

By harnessing cutting-edge metaverse technologies, e& enterprise will develop a detailed 3D map of Yas Island and integrate it into a comprehensive virtual experience. This platform will enable potential business partners to explore Yas Island's attractions and amenities, facilitating an immersive overview of their business events and conferences beforehand, generating excitement and anticipation for their real-world visit.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer of Miral, said: “By leveraging e& enterprise's expertise and our world-class facilities, we aim to showcase Yas Island's unparalleled capabilities in hosting unforgettable and impactful business events. This strategic partnership is in line with our ongoing efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for exceptional business event venues and facilities while demonstrating our commitment to reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a key MICE destination. The collaboration contributes to Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a leading hub for innovation and we believe it will deliver exceptional and tangible results.”

Salvador Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said: “We are excited to be Miral’s technology partner for the Yas Island Metaverse project. This project underscores our position as a leading innovator in immersive experiences and demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with metaverse technology. Our ability to deliver next-generation tech solutions that drive real-world impact is at the core of our business, and by bringing Yas Island to life in the metaverse, we are not only redefining the experience for their business visitors but also redefining the technology landscape in the region.”

This digital showcase will enable clients across the globe through real-time virtual access to Yas Island’s event spaces. Featuring a gamified experience with avatars, the platform enhances event planning efficiency for event organisers as they explore venues, design experiences, and collaborate with Yas Island’s events team in an engaging virtual environment. This tool enables multiple virtual visits making it more accessible for clients from various industries.

The project utilises advanced 3D modelling and real-time interaction tools to create a realistic and engaging simulation accessible directly through web browsers. The metaverse solution will revolutionise the experience for potential business customers by integrating targeted advertisements and promotional content seamlessly into the environment. This innovative approach will captivate the audience, thereby fostering potential business opportunities and partnerships with the use of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 3D animation and construction, AI and spatial audio technology among others.

By offering a unique and interactive experience, the Yas Island Metaverse project will set a new standard for destinations to showcase business event capabilities and support higher visitation. A part of captivating visitors, the project is expected to boost local tourism and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core. Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.