Abu Dhabi, UAE – The highly anticipated Middle East Asset Integrity Management Expo (AIMCS EXPO 2025) which runs from June 23–25, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, united global experts, innovators, and decision-makers across the oil, gas, utilities, and energy sectors. Organized under the leadership of Mr. Mosleh Al Harbi, Vice President – Asset Integrity & Process Safety, ADNOC Distribution, and serving as Conference Executive Chairman, AIMCS EXPO 2025 delivered a powerful platform to tackle the evolving challenges of asset integrity and accelerate sustainable, technology-driven solutions.

With the majority of oil and gas infrastructure nearing or exceeding its operational life expectancy, the industry faces a critical need for efficient and cost-effective asset integrity management. AIMCS EXPO 2025 directly addressed this urgency by spotlighting the latest advancements and best practices in Asset Integrity, Pipeline Integrity, and Well Integrity, through three dedicated, high-impact conference tracks. The event also explored emerging technologies, strategic frameworks, and engineering excellence that enhance operational reliability, safety, and sustainability across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Positioned as one of the region’s most influential technical gatherings, AIMCS EXPO 2025 hosted over 800+ attendees, 90+ technical speakers, 250+ leading companies, 30+ sponsors and exhibitors, and representatives from more than 25 countries. Some of the key Sponsors were Sigma Enterprises, TGT Diagnostics, IP Pipeline Technology, IK Group, Arise Global, DIMATE GmbH, Argus, APEX-FI, Quest Global.

Participants gained invaluable insights from industry leaders, accessed the latest innovations in asset performance optimization, and connected with a high-level audience of plant managers, chief engineers, integrity managers, QA/QC professionals, technology heads, and service providers. The event also served as a key networking platform to build strategic partnerships and drive cross-sector collaboration.

“We are proud to bring together some of the most influential voices and technical minds in the global energy sector at AIMCS EXPO 2025,” said Romin Mathew, Director of Aldrich International, organizers of the event. “This year’s edition stands as a testament to the growing urgency and strategic importance of asset integrity in ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable energy operations. By curating a world-class platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration, our goal is to empower industry stakeholders with actionable insights and cutting-edge solutions that will define the future of integrity management. Abu Dhabi provides the ideal backdrop for these vital conversations, and we are honoured to facilitate this exchange at a time when it matters most.”

In an era where operational excellence and risk mitigation are paramount, AIMCS EXPO 2025 offered a timely opportunity to shape the future of asset integrity in the energy sector. The event served in define new benchmarks for safety, innovation, and integrity in asset management.