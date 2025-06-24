Muscat: Reinforcing its position as a leading digital bank in Oman, Sohar International and its Islamic banking window – Sohar Islamic, have announced the launch of Google Pay, introducing yet another secure and contactless payment solution to their growing suite of digital offerings. The service is now available to all Sohar International and Sohar Islamic customers, enabling fast, seamless, and secure transactions through Android smartphones and Wear OS devices—across point-of-sale terminals, online platforms, and supported mobile applications worldwide.

The introduction of Google Pay marks a significant step forward in the bank’s digital transformation journey, reflecting its ongoing commitment to adopting globally trusted technologies that deliver enhanced value to customers. This launch is not just an addition to Sohar International and Sohar Islamic’s payment ecosystem—it is a testament to the bank’s strategic focus on innovation, security, and customer-centric banking experiences. As Sohar International continues to evolve its digital capabilities, the bank remains steadfast in offering intuitive, future-ready solutions that meet the growing expectations of today’s tech-savvy customers.

Google Pay allows customers to simply and securely link their Sohar International or Sohar Islamic debit, credit, or prepaid cards via the Google Wallet app. Once added and verified, customers can complete transactions by holding their Android device near a compatible payment terminal or making purchases online and within apps—eliminating the need to repeatedly enter card details.

Engineered with advanced security architecture, Google Pay ensures that sensitive card information is never shared with merchants. Instead, it utilizes a virtual account number that is device-specific and supported by a dynamic security code for each transaction. This robust security framework offers an additional layer of protection, aligning with the bank’s uncompromising commitment to safeguarding customer data and financial integrity. Available in over 60 countries, Google Pay provides a fast, simple, and secure payment experience—underscoring Sohar International’s vision to integrate global best practices into its service delivery.

The bank encourages customers to leverage this new payment solution for greater convenience and efficiency in everyday financial transactions. The integration of Google Pay reflects Sohar International and Sohar Islamic’s proactive approach to building a more inclusive, agile, and digitally empowered banking environment for its diverse customer base.

