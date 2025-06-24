Kuwait – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has received five distinguished awards from three of the world’s most renowned financial platforms: EMEA Finance, Euromoney, and MEED, for its excellent performance in 2025. These recognitions highlight Markaz’s established position as a trusted regional institution, known for delivering integrated investment solutions, driving innovation, and maintaining consistent, high-quality institutional performance.

The awards were granted based on a comprehensive evaluation process combining both quantitative and qualitative criteria, including financial performance, operational effectiveness, execution quality, and strategic market positioning. The assessment also considered Markaz’s innovation in crafting tailored investment products and services, as well as the added value delivered through its integrated solutions. These recognitions reflect Markaz’s continued commitment to operational resilience and sustainable performance, despite prevailing global economic uncertainties, such as inflationary pressures, evolving investor priorities, and heightened regulatory complexity.

At the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2025 held in Dubai earlier this year, Markaz was named “Best Asset Manager” and “Best Local Investment Bank,” in recognition of its capabilities in executing complex transactions, offering strategic advisory services, and developing innovative, customized solutions for capital markets that meet the dynamic requirements of clients across the region. Mr. Basel Al Habib, Senior Analyst, MENA Equities at Markaz, accepted the accolades on behalf Markaz.

In a separate recognition, Euromoney named Markaz the “Best Securities House in Kuwait,” affirming its leadership amid an increasingly competitive and fast-evolving financial services landscape, reflecting its ability to respond to market shifts with agility and foresight.

Additionally, Markaz was recently recognized at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2025 for its outstanding contributions to the investment and asset management sector. The company received awards for “Excellence in Investment Advisory in MENA” and “Excellence in Real Estate Investment in MENA”. The ceremony was held in Dubai last week and representing Markaz at the event were Mr. Abdulrazzaq T. Razooqi, Senior Vice President, Head of Advisory and M&A, and Mr. Khaled Al Mubaraki, Senior Vice President, MENA Real Estate.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, CEO of Markaz, said: “These awards underscore the strength of our institutional capabilities and the trust we have cultivated by consistently delivering effective, high-quality investment solutions. They reaffirm our steadfast focus on precision, innovation, and agility, and our enduring commitment to supporting clients and stakeholders, while contributing to the sustainable development of the financial sector.”

With a track record spanning over five decades, Markaz has consistently established itself as a pioneer in the development of investment strategies and financial products that address the evolving needs of institutional and individual investors. These latest accolades raise Markaz’s cumulative industry awards to more than 90 distinctions, spanning across key areas such as asset management, investment banking, wealth advisory, research, sustainability, and digital innovation.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.44 billion (USD 4.67 billion) as of 31 March 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.