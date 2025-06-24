Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has inaugurated its flagship facility strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, making it the seventh Geely showroom in the country. The expansive new showroom is Geely’s largest in the UAE to date and a new landmark in the brand’s ongoing expansion across the region.

Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group, commented: “The inauguration of our flagship showroom marks a significant step forward in Geely’s growth journey. With demand for smart, sustainable, and high-quality vehicles surging, this strategically located new facility brings one of the UAE’s most-loved automotive brands even closer to customers. Our customers can drive away with the confidence of knowing they are backed by AGMC's five decades of trusted, reliable service and support.”

Now in its third year of operations in the UAE market, Geely continues to achieve remarkable momentum. The opening of its latest showroom is a direct response to soaring customer demand for Geely’s lineup of smart, safe, and stylish vehicles, from advanced sedans to EV options.

Geely has achieved major breakthroughs in new energy and intelligent technologies, driving sustained scale efficiencies and steady revenue growth, as it moves towards its goal of becoming a global leader in intelligent electric vehicles.

This is Geely’s first showroom in the GCC showcasing its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) line up, with the Geely EX5 being the first vehicle to be launched in the segment. The New Energy segment symbolizes not only a refreshed retail experience but also the beginning of a new chapter, as more new energy showrooms are planned soon.

Occupying a built-up area of almost 20,000 sqm, the new sales, service, and spare parts hub is purpose-built to deliver a seamless end-to-end experience for customers from showroom floor to service bay. The sales area spans 1,811 sqm, and can showcase up to 18 vehicles, including Geely’s newly launched EX5 and the New Monjaro. Four dedicated EV charging stations are also available on-site, reinforcing Geely’s push toward a more sustainable future.

The integrated after-sales facility features a total of 30 mechanical bays, four body shop bays including one high-efficiency paint booth, alongside a 1,768-sqm body shop and a 1,715-sqm mechanical workshop. A dedicated service area with 18 simultaneous working bays ensures rapid turnaround and convenience for customers.

Customers can choose from models such as the Geely Cityray, Starray, Preface, the New Monjaro, and the EX5 EV, explore the brand’s latest innovations, take test drives, and access aftercare services under one roof. Featuring ample parking for visitors, the new Geely showroom is sure to become a local landmark.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products. Today, AGMC offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates several brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. In 2024, Geely Auto announced breakthrough annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge YoY and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 13 consecutive years.