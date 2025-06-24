Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad jumped by 77.1% year on year (YoY) during the first 10 months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

During the period from July 2024 to April 2025, remittances reached approximately $29.4 billion, up from $16.6 billion in the same 10-month period of the previous FY.

The CBE described this rise as an “unprecedented historic leap”.

Between January and April 2025, remittance inflows increased by 72.3% YoY to about $12.4 billion, compared to $7.2 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In April 2025, remittances grew by 39.0% YoY, recording roughly $3.0 billion, versus $2.2 billion in April 2024.

Earlier this month, the CBE announced that remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 82.7% YoY during the period from July 2024 to March 2025.

The growth trend was also reflected in the third quarter (Q3) of the current FY, with remittances climbing 86.6% YoY to approximately $9.4 billion between January and March 2025, compared to $5.0 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous FY.