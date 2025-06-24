London — Altery Ltd, a UK fintech startup, has officially announced that its MENA subsidiary, Altery MENA Ltd, was granted a regulatory licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This licence forms part of Altery’s broader global strategy to establish compliant, regional financial hubs. The MENA region, particularly the UAE, stands out for its high digital payment adoption and progressive regulatory environment, making it a strategic choice for Altery’s regional expansion.

Following the approval, Altery MENA is authorised to enable customers to collect and spend funds in local currency (AED/GCC) within the UAE. While the licence does not extend to crypto or international money transmission, it represents a critical first step. It provides regulatory legitimacy, allows user onboarding in a strategically important market and establishes a compliance infrastructure for future expansion.

Altery is currently working closely with the DFSA to operationalise the licence, ensuring all compliance, operational and technical components are aligned for a smooth go-to-market rollout.

The granting of the DFSA licence represents a strategic milestone for Altery, affirming its adherence to international financial standards and its commitment to delivering secure, innovative solutions within a trusted regulatory framework.

About Altery:

Altery is a group of licensed fintech companies, combining Electronic Money Institutions and crypto-regulated entities, to offer a unified platform for the modern economy.

At its core is a cutting-edge multi-currency account that simplifies the way businesses move money across currencies and borders. With seamless support for both fiat and crypto, Altery bridges traditional and digital payments with clarity, control and scale.