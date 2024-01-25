DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the launch of its new business unit dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This strategic move solidifies Mindware's commitment to being the distributor of choice for all things AI - delivering innovative solutions and comprehensive support to its expansive partner ecosystem. The AI unit is poised to revolutionize the landscape of technological services, by integrating advanced AI capabilities into Mindware's diverse portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group comments: "Artificial Intelligence is poised to transform industries, and at Mindware, we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution. With the unveiling of our dedicated AI unit and the recent integration of NVIDIA and its ecosystem into our portfolio, we have significantly strengthened our range of offerings. Our newly formed AI unit, led by Alexandre Boutin as the Director, not only brings cutting-edge solutions but also leverages the power of its vendors' ecosystem. This enables us to deliver comprehensive and innovative AI solutions that empower our partners to thrive in the digital era. Alexandre brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the AI landscape.”

This development comes in response to the growing demand for AI-driven solutions in various industries, where businesses are seeking intelligent and automated systems to enhance efficiency and drive innovation.

Mindware’s AI unit will provide the following benefits:

Access to top-tier AI products and solutions

Dedicated support and resource

Exclusive training

Tailored AI solutions

“By launching the AI unit, Mindware reaffirms its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer success. This strategic move positions our company as a leader in the AI distribution space, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of AI and drive sustainable growth,” concludes Mr. Jarre.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

