DUBAI, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has signed a strategic distribution partnership with SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions. The agreement aims to accelerate the adoption of SUSE’s enterprise portfolio across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), supporting organizations seeking secure, flexible, and sovereign IT infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Mindware will distribute SUSE’s portfolio, including SUSE Linux, SUSE Cloud Native as well as SUSE Edge and SUSE AI solutions. The collaboration will focus on channel recruitment and enablement, joint go-to-market initiatives, demand generation, and comprehensive technical support.

The partnership comes as organizations across the region reassess their infrastructure strategies in response to rising virtualization costs, evolving regulatory requirements, and increasing demand for digital sovereignty. By combining SUSE’s enterprise-grade open source technologies with Mindware’s regional expertise and partner ecosystem, the companies aim to deliver cost-effective and scalable infrastructure solutions across key industry verticals.

Commenting on the announcement, Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President Gulf & East Africa at Mindware said: “Partnering with SUSE strengthens our infrastructure portfolio with enterprise-grade, vendor-neutral solutions. As organizations modernize their environments and explore alternatives to traditional virtualization, SUSE enables our partners to address these needs confidently. Together, we are committed to equipping the channel with the tools, expertise, and support required to drive digital transformation across Middle East & North Africa.”

Mindware will provide value-added services including architectural design, proof-of-concept (PoC) support, marketing-as-a-service, specialized logistics, and dedicated product management to ensure strong vendor-partner alignment.

“We are excited to partner with Mindware to expand enterprise open source adoption across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Ismail Ibrahim, Sales Director & General Manager for CEMEA at SUSE. “Together, we will empower customers with secure, scalable, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions.’’

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

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