United Arab Emirates: ZOYA Health Resort, the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind five-star wellness retreat, is set to open from April 22nd in the UAE with guests able to experience a wide range of bespoke retreat programs helping to improve their wellbeing and live a healthier lifestyle.

Situated within the prime location of Al Zorah and overseeing the stunning golf course and mangroves, the 61-room accommodation ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort is owned and founded by Saudi National and experienced entrepreneur Mr Ameer Said, who is committed to providing holistic and unique medical approaches to mind and body rejuvenation through retreat programmes and treatments.

ZOYA Health & Wellbeing will be operated by Premedion, a spa consultancy and management company founded in Germany in 2005 as a subsidiary of Deutsche Seereederei GmbH with its registered office in Hamburg. Having managed high-end spas and health centres worldwide in countries including Egypt, Oman, China and Qatar, Premedion will be working in partnership with Mr Ameer Said and his team in operating the first wellness resort of its kind in the UAE.

Mr Ameer Said commented on the reason for opening ZOYA Health Resort, “ZOYA Wellbeing was born out of a determination to address the ailments of the modern world, to be preventative rather than curative, to help our guests lead healthier lifestyles without the need for medication and assistance, to create a special space that protects, nourishes and invigorates mind, body and soul.”

With the guidance and expertise of medical and health professionals, each retreat programme is customised to the specific needs and lifestyle of every guest with the venue’s experienced doctors, wellness specialists and nutritionists conducting a full assessment before creating a personalised agenda.

This assessment includes a doctor’s consultation, who will perform a series of diagnostic tests as well as a wellness consultation and a nutrition plan – all of which will be created for the individual to ensure the best possible results can be achieved during the guest’s stay as well as equip them with the knowledge and best practise to lead a healthy lifestyle after leaving the retreat.

Guests can choose from nine retreat programmes including Wellcation, Immune Support, Detox, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Weight Management, Liver Support, Rejuvenation, Get Fit and Anti-Aging. These tailored programmes, which combine multiple treatments into a holistic integrative journey, vary from three to fourteen nights with access to the state-of-the-art and advanced facilities across the resort as well as a selection of leisure activities.

ZOYA Health Resort will also offer a variety of wellbeing treatments that focuses on the organisation’s three main pillars – Prevention and Rehabilitation, Fitness and Recreation and Pampering.

Owner of Zoya Health Resort, Mr Ameer Said, continued: “Our methods are integrative and holistic, with a range of treatments coming together to create customized wellbeing journeys. Detoxing and therapeutic fasting is central to what we offer, combined with physiotherapy, aesthetic medicine, and the right nutrition to boost vitality. ZOYA Wellbeing is my life’s work. We look forward to welcoming guests from April 2022 in what is a significant chapter in our history.”

As part of its facilities, the Resort has 61 rooms with guests able to choose from superior, deluxe and premium room options as well as the Royal Suite which includes its very own in-room sauna and steam facilities, as well as a private Turkish Hamam.

Mr Ameer Said, concluded: “All of our programmes are delivered to provide our guests with the ultimate peace of mind during their stay. All of the rooms feature stunning views of the natural preserved mangrove lake and golf course which will help to make their visit even more memorable as they embark on a journey of rest, relaxation and better health.”

About ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort

ZOYA Health Resort is the Middle East’s first 5-star health and wellbeing resort, tailored to each guests’ unique comforts and needs. Founded by Saudi National, Mr Ameer Said and born out of a determination to address the ailments of the modern world, to be preventative rather than curative, without need for medication and assistance and to create a special space that protects, nourishes and invigorates mind, body and soul.

Operated by Premedion, an international spa consultancy and management company with expertise in wellbeing, fitness and health, the resort is committed to delivering exceptional services quality across its various facilities. Located in Ajman’s Al Zorah overlooking the golf course and mangroves, the retreat features 61 guest rooms, a spa, swimming pool, outdoor relaxation area, a specialized kitchen based on the philosophy of clean food as well as a clinic, treatment rooms, a gym and meeting rooms.

For more information on our wellbeing retreats and packages, please visit https://zoyawellbeing.com/, or call us at +971 6 557 6555. Our team will be happy to answer your queries.