eGift Cards now account for 67% of the regional market says Mordor Intelligence

Corporate SMEs drive over 61% of Market Value as Digital Rewards Accelerate Across the GCC

Dubai / Riyadh: As the Middle East’s gift card and incentive market accelerates toward USD 38 billion by 2030, businesses across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are transforming how they reward employees and customers.

According to new data from Mordor Intelligence, the gift card and incentive card market in the GCC is valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2025 and is growing at 8.8% CAGR, driven by corporate digitization, e-commerce adoption and mobile-first payments.

Within this momentum, YOUGotaGift’s @Work allows companies big & small to purchase eGift Cards in bulk, personalize them with messages, add custom corporate logos and branding, as well as track every transaction through a comprehensive dashboard, all without administrative setup.

“With corporates - especially SMEs - making up more than 61% of the Middle East Gift Card market, the sector is redefining how businesses appreciate and reward their people.” said Husain Makiya, Co-founder and CEO of YOUGotaGift. “SMEs are moving fast from cash payouts to digital solutions because they demand simplicity, speed, and accountability. With @Work, companies of any size can recognize employees and delight customers with instant digital gift cards, bulk sending without logistical hassles, and easy personalization - all in a few clicks.”

The new study reveals that corporate SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, forecast to expand at 14.9% annually through 2030. eGift Cards already represent 67% of the regional market and are advancing at nearly 20% CAGR. Online platforms command almost 80% of total distribution, underscoring the shift from paper vouchers to real-time digital systems.

Geographically, Saudi Arabia leads the market with 43.9% revenue share, reflecting strong alignment with its cash-lite agenda, while the UAE continues to pioneer enterprise adoption through digital-economy initiatives and integrated fintech ecosystems.

As companies digitize their operations, YOUGotaGift’s @Work platform supports this transition by simplifying the management of employee rewards and customer incentives. Every transaction eliminates paper and plastic waste, aligning corporate rewarding and recognition programs with sustainability and governance standards.

“Digital rewards are not just convenient, they are measurable and environmentally responsible,” added Makiya. “By replacing traditional procurement methods with instant digital rewarding, businesses across the GCC can enhance engagement and operate more efficiently.”

YOUGotaGift’s @Work is tailored for organizations of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises. The platform requires no system integration, ensuring that SMEs can reward employees, incentivize customers, and give payouts within minutes. By merging local fintech innovation with enterprise-grade functionality, @Work bridges the region’s push for productivity, transparency and inclusion.

Founded in 2013 in Dubai, UAE and headquartered in Riyadh, KSA, YOUGotaGift is the Middle East and North Africa’s leading marketplace for digital gift cards. With a catalogue of more than 1,000 brands and clients spanning loyalty, incentives, and retail programs, the company has established a robust digital gifting infrastructure across the GCC. Its corporate platform @Work enables organizations to deliver instant, personalized, and measurable rewards that enhance engagement among employees, customers, and partners. YOUGotaGift operates across the GCC including UAE and Saudi Arabia, and South East Asia.