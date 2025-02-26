Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MGS Development, a renowned real estate company, is proud to announce the launch of a new phase of the Edgewater Residences, an exclusive waterfront development located in the serene and prestigious Dubai Islands. Phase 1 and 2 of the project are almost sold out with only a handful of units available.

This premium project blends modern sophistication, breathtaking sea views and world-class amenities with developed infrastructure in the surrounding area providing residents with access to an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), the flagship property company of the Metropolitan Group is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the project.

Mohab Samak, Executive Director – Exclusive Projects and Off-plan at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “Edgewater Residences exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury waterfront living in Dubai. Nestled within the iconic Dubai Islands, the development offers residents unparalleled access to 40km of new coastline, 21km of sandy beaches, nine exclusive marinas, 80 world-class hotels, a championship golf course and ultra-luxury villas. From fine dining and boutique shopping to wellness retreats and pristine shorelines, this development is ideal for those who seek refined living in one of Dubai’s most coveted and up-coming destinations.”

The Edgewater Residences are located only 50 meters away from the beach, allowing residents to enjoy stunning waterfront views and beachside activities. Outdoor Amenities include an overflow and kids pool, padel court, jogging track, open air gym, table tennis, seating promenade, kids playground, yoga space and a quiet zone for relaxation. Indoor amenities will include a kids play room, gym including male and female changing rooms and meeting and co-working spaces.

The project comprises three elegant 12-storey towers with two podium floors featuring:

1, 2 and 3-bedroom semi-fitted apartments with high-quality BOSCH kitchen appliances.

Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and championship golf courses from the 5th floor upward.

A range of indoor and outdoor amenities designed for wellness, recreation and relaxation.

The project is brought to life by MGS Development, a renowned real estate company celebrated for its commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability. With a track record of delivering luxurious, future-forward living spaces, MGS Development has partnered with AYENK, a Miami-based architectural firm known for its expertise in luxury waterfront design. Together, they have created a masterpiece that perfectly balances elegance and functionality.

Pricing:

1-Bedroom Apartments (from 646 to 1,477 sq. ft.) starting from AED 1.68 million.

2-Bedroom Apartments (1,081 to 2,162 sq. ft.) starting from AED 2.50 million.

3-Bedroom Apartments (1,533 to 3,576 sq. ft.) starting from AED 3.25 million.

The payment plan is an attractive and flexible 35/65 payment plan with the handover expected in Q4 2026.

For more information, please visit the project website.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

