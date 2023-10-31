Dubai, UAE: Meydan Group, the world-leading real estate master developer, has appointed a contractor for the construction of Opal Gardens, located within District 11, Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum City, a luxurious gated community in the heart of Dubai, launched by Meydan.

The construction contract has been awarded to Parkway International Contracting (L.L.C). Parkway International Contracting are a specialised architectural and interior fit out contractor with extensive expertise in high end residential projects across the Gulf and wider Middle East and North Africa region. Parkway International Contracting will be responsible for the construction of 435 villas and townhouses, as well as a clubhouse, mosque, guardhouses, a crystal lagoon, infrastructure and landscaping works. Construction works are set to be completed within 24 months.

Opal Gardens will feature impeccably designed four, five and six bedroom villas, four bedroom semidetached villas as well as four bedroom townhouses, set within a safe and secure gated development, set around a crystal lagoon, in the heart of Dubai. As part of District 11 within Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, one of Dubai’s most desirable residential areas.

Mohammed Rashed, Chief Projects Officer, Nakheel, said: “Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum City has become one of the most sought-after destinations for families looking for open green areas and a range of amenities, set within a highly curated and secured gated community. The development of Opal Gardens will provide residents with an elegant and elevated lifestyle in a secluded, low-density community with easy access to key locations in Dubai.”

With an abundance of seamlessly integrated lush landscaping, the villas and townhouses will provide intimacy, privacy and tranquillity for residents. The development will feature a crystal lagoon, with sandy beaches set in the centre of the community, offering various water sports and activities. Over five kilometres of cycling and pedestrian trails, along with a sprawling lawn featuring a children’s play area, an outdoor fitness centre, a sports court, shaded seating and picnic areas and a yoga platform, will serve to enable a rich and active lifestyle for residents, all set against an exceptional backdrop of Downtown Dubai.

Located at the southeast corner of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, at the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Opal Gardens will provide residents with easy access to Downtown Dubai and other key landmarks in the emirate as well as restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, parks and neighbourhood schools.

About Meydan (www.meydan.ae)

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opening in 2010.

The Meydan Group’s portfolio include The Meydan Racecourse, which offers a full season of horseracing, the highlight of which is the Dubai World Cup. Meydan real estate projects include villas, townhouses and apartments, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One, a development of over 45 million square feet, with 7km of lagoons and 14km of shoreline.

Meydan One will be the premier destination to live, work, play, dine and shop. Meydan One Dubai will allow 83,000 residents access an enviable lifestyle supported by a wide range of amenities. Meydan Avenue is a mixed-use development, the new heart of Dubai, with Meydan Grandstand and The Meydan Hotel at its heart, creating an enviable destination for commercial, residential, entertainment and mixed-use development.

The centrally located Meydan Free Zone supports businesses from all over the world. For businesses in Dubai, it offers an international free zone trading status at the centre of an economically rich community. The Meydan Group’s hospitality sector features a luxurious hotel, with superior sporting facilities including a floodlit nine-hole golf course The Track, behind-the-scenes stable tours and a prestigious tennis academy.

In 2021, Meydan City Corporation entered into a management services agreement with Nakheel PJSC, according to which Nakheel provides management services to Meydan.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.