Dubai, UAE: Soon-to-open METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella - Estepona, the first European hotel from Sunset Hospitality Group, has revealed previews of its menus across its restaurants, and has committed to sourcing produce locally and supporting regional suppliers.

Opening in August, the resort will have four places to dine, each offering ecological, organic, and local products, favouring the market of the area as part of a ‘zero kilometre’ pledge, whereby ingredients are sourced within 100km, and passed through as few suppliers as possible.

Heading the restaurant operations at METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona is Executive Chef Giannis Toman who brings 15 years’ luxurious hospitality experience, from roles in kitchens throughout Europe, specialising in Mediterranean cuisine.

AMMOS

At AMMOS, authentic flavours, textures and aromas come to life in a celebration of Greek culinary traditions. White-washed walls, polished stone floors and natural furnishings nod to the Greek isles, while a menu of fresh fish and seafood, and classics such as Tzatziki, Chicken Souvlaki and Orzo Seafood and fresh catch of the day prepared the Greek way, will transport guests to the Aegean coast.

Signature dishes include the Octopus Carpaccio from the Raw Bar, while the chef’s special Lobster Pasta is a beautifully indulgent dish for two. The extensive menu embodies the very best of Greek cuisine, charm and hospitality and an abundant choice of wines and handcrafted cocktails help diners dive into Aegean bliss, and celebrate the Greek way.

Regional Brand Executive Chef, Antonis Melas, oversees the kitchen and brings a special history of Greek seafood to his activities at AMMOS. Antonis was born in Piraeus, Greece’s biggest port, home to one of the country’s most impressive fish markets, and it was here that he developed a fascination for seafood and fresh ingredients at a very young age - a passion that lives on today in the dishes he conceptualizes and serves.

Isola Ristorante

A friendly warm Italian welcome awaits at Isola Ristorante, where a relaxed atmosphere meets the highest standards of dining for breakfast and a la carte dinner. Delicious fresh homemade pasta, perfectly cooked pinsa and classic Italian fish and meat dishes are served here with a wide selection of wines from Italy’s finest wine producing regions.

Signature starters include Seabass Carpaccio with taggiasche olives and pine nuts and Buratta and Heirloom Tomatoes, followed by salads such as L’insalata di Soncino, a refreshing concoction of lamb lettuce, beetroot, goat cheese, and datterino tomatoes. Tempting pastas include potato gnocchi with an indulgent red mullet ragout, tagliatelle bolognese ragout, as well as carnaroli rice with porcini mushrooms, arroz carnaroli, and setas porcin.

Catalan style lobster, salted seabass and grilled sea bream with a sicilian dressing are dishes set to be favourites on the Pescato menu, while meat lovers will relish Carni options with veal Milanese, beef ribeye and wagyu T-bone, all served with a mouthwatering array of famous Italian side dishes.

Breakfast will also be served daily at Isola Ristorante, where guests can expect a fresh affair, with local fruits, smoothies, yoghurts, oats, and Acai smoothie bowls to help kick start a day of Mediterranean fun. As well as an a la carte menu, there will also be an extensive buffet available with cold meats, cheeses, and more.

Brand Chef, Francesco Bagnato, who also oversees Isola Ristorante Dubai, and Isola Manzara Gardens in Bodrum will ensure each dish will breathe the METT philosophy of pleasure and memories – with the ethos that some of life’s best moments are had whilst enjoying excellent food with excellent people.

El Bar de Lola

Diners can enjoy a real taste of Southern Spain at El Bar De Lola, which serves an abundant selection of traditional tapas from the sea, garden and land, along with delicious drinks and cocktails throughout the day. Dishes are created with ingredients from the local area, ensuring the freshest and most authentic flavours, while supporting nearby suppliers. Much of the fresh fish available comes from La Lonja, a fresh fish market in Estepona, where buyers and fisherman meet daily for a public auction of the day’s catch.

Diners can expect classic dishes such as Gambas al Pil-Pil, Octopus bites with a mango emulsion, grated Payoyo cheese and a beetroot aroma; Cantabrian anchovies with extra virgin olive oil, Tuna tiradito with limed soy, red radish, ginger and chimichurri sauce, Huevo Toro tomatoes with chive oil and olive powder and a Selection of Spanish cheeses, all to be enjoyed al fresco on the sweeping terrace with an outdoor bar, or inside the cosy and chic restaurant.

Azure Beach Club

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean on stunning white sands, Azure Beach Club offers an array of delicious Pan Asian cuisine across their Pool, Beach, and Beach Lounge spaces.

Azure’s Beach Lounge is the ideal spot for a casual meal overlooking the beach, where guests can dine in the ultimate comfort, whiling away the hours until it is time to watch the sun go down. Signature dishes include a mouthwatering Seabass and Mango Ceviche, and flavour-packed favourites such as Tuna in Crispy Rice, Salmon Teriyaki Bowls, Beef or Vegetable Gyoza, and Yakisoba Noodles, with a vast menu of exotic cocktails to pair.

Down on the beach guests can relax shore-side next to the glistening waves of the Costa del Sol, while Azure’s infinity pool offers unobstructed views and island sunbeds or cabanas - an unforgettable spot to stay cool while sipping on a chilled drink. Food is served at the sunbeds, which is the perfect spot for a snack such as Kimchi Edamame, or something from the sushi selection including King Crab Rolls, the Azure Spicy Tuna Roll, Dragon Roll and Vegetarian Rolls, all while soaking up the surroundings.

About the resort

The METT Hotel & Beach Resort is perfectly situated between Marbella and Estepona on the glistening Costa del Sol coastline. The 249 rooms and suites are designed to be beautiful yet functional all with garden, sea, or pool-facing views. For those who wish to be at the heart of the conversation, Lifestyle Pool Rooms can be booked in advance which have direct access to the Azure Beach Pool, providing immediate access to the hub of the resort.

Signature METT Suites with Private Garden & Pools feature 2 bedrooms with a terrace, beautifully landscaped garden and a private pool; the Beach Suites with Private Garden and Pool offer a private garden and a pool facing the Mediterranean Sea, while the Sea View Mezzanine Suite offers split level accommodation and spacious living and bedroom areas. Each room provides an enriching escape where modern minimalism blends with easy living, amid a most stunning environment.

For more information or to book, please visit www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella

About METT Hotels & Resorts - Social Living™

METT Hotels & Resorts is a refined and laid-back collection of lifestyle hotels and resorts dotted around unique locations. Founded in 2020 by Sunset Hospitality Group, METT puts dining, entertainment and shared interactions at the heart of the guest experience. www.mettsocialliving.com

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in 15 countries with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com