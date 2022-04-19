Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), a full-service real estate agency has seen a surge in European investors snapping up ready properties in Dubai. The uncertainty in today's geopolitical climate is driving European investors, business owners and families to consider Dubai as key business and lifestyle hub and real estate as a safe investment.

This surge in demand has resulted in the secondary market heating up with prices surging over 15% in the past two months. Investors primarily from Germany, UK, Italy and France are buying ready properties in the luxury segment as soon as they are available, especially in popular areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai Creek and Downtown.

MPP has seen its European client base increase 20% in Q1 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the market, Alina Adamco, Secondary Market Sales & Leasing Director at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “Dubai is seen as a safe haven and investors are looking to the city’s real estate as a safe investment. With more companies offering remote working opportunities, Europeans are relocating their families to Dubai while companies are shifting their base and their staff to the city. One client from Austria relocating his business to Dubai was looking for AED 200m in residential property for his employees.

“Properties in the mid-to luxury segment are most popular with demand outstripping supply. We have seen investors buy super-premium properties whereas earlier they would initially pick up smaller properties or rent before they purchase their forever home. We have seen our secondary market transactions increase three times in Q1 this year which has resulted in a 250% sales growth versus the same period last year,” she added.

To cater to this growing demand, Metropolitan Premium Properties is opening a dedicated secondary market office located in Emaar Business Park in the Greens that will cater exclusively to areas including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Emaar Beachfront, Bluewaters and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “We are seeing a significant increase from Western European markets for secondary properties however there is more demand than there is supply at the moment which means we are working with other agencies to find stock for our clients. Due to this demand we are looking for Branch Managers for our Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina operations and aggressively expanding our secondary market team of area specialists.”

In addition to MPP in Dubai the Metropolitan Group also includes Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi, Luxury Immobilien GmbH, a real estate agency in Vienna and Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

