Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced that Meta has now joined Manama-IX, the Bahrain based Internet peering service provider. Meta, the social metaverse company and among the world’s leading content providers, owns and operates a number of social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Social media has revolutionized how people socialize, do business, shop, and get news. According to statistics from Mckinsey, since July 2022, new users are joining social-media platforms at an average global rate of seven users per second. With the high demands for social media usage and to ensure the best customer experience, Batelco is keen to provide high performance internet-based services.

One way to improve internet efficiency is to establish direct connections with big content providers, and by having Meta on Manama-IX, members will have access to an immense data pool which will help reduce latency and improve connectivity quality, thus delivering a better customer experience when accessing Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco, said, “We are delighted that Meta joined Manama-IX and that now we are able to provide our customers with direct peering access to major Content Delivery Network (CDNs) such as Meta, as well as AWS, Google, and Microsoft who are already on Manama-IX.”

“Having Meta on Manama-IX is a very exciting milestone as we always aim to enhance the customer experience and add value to our peers, by attracting more content players to the region, and supporting the connectivity community,” he added.

“Batelco’s vision behind Manama-IX is to be the leading IX in the MENA region and to contribute towards the development of Internet services across the region, in line with Bahrain’s vision of becoming a leading digital economy in the region.” Mr. Askar concluded.

Manama-IX is the Bahrain-based Internet exchange platform that interconnects global carriers, local and international operators, and both content and cloud providers.

To learn more about Manama-IX, please visit www.mn-ix.com

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com