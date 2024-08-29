Dubai, UAE - MERED, the award-winning international premium real estate developer, has enhanced its digital platform with new features designed to improve the interaction and management experience for partner brokers.

The upgraded platform includes advanced real-time tracking, enabling brokers and clients to monitor ongoing processes with full transparency. It streamlines workflow by making it easier to create detailed, visually appealing sales offer documents, which enhances client presentations. Brokers also gain access to detailed analytics through advanced statistical insights, supporting better decision-making and performance tracking. Additionally, secure document exchange is provided, ensuring smooth and protected communication.

As part of its digital transformation, MERED has introduced a brand-new Unreal Model that allows investors and buyers to explore the ICONIC Tower virtually. This cutting-edge feature offers an immersive experience, enabling users to step inside and tour every floor and apartment as if they were physically in the completed building. This digital model showcases the upscale surroundings and world-class amenities, helping buyers visualize their potential new home with unprecedented realism.

The company is making strides with its ambitious ICONIC Tower, which, in just one year since entering the Dubai market, has begun construction and is set to become the tallest building in Dubai Internet City at 286.4 meters. Featuring 310 luxury apartments and world-class amenities, this project is developed in partnership with global leaders like Pininfarina, Mirage, and Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), setting a new standard for upscale living in Dubai.

In addition, MERED has acquired a prime 11,890 sq m waterfront plot on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, part of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), expanding its footprint into the capital city. Known for its stunning waterfront views, this strategic acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge residential and commercial projects across the UAE.

For more detailed insights about the project, visit https://mered.ae and follow their updates on Instagram.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes people's lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.