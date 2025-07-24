Dubai, United Arab Emirates: After successful consecutive annual Green Globe certifications over the past decade, the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites and Apartments has managed to enhance its sustainable credentials by achieving platinum certification from the internationally renowned Green Globe Certification (GGC).

The hotel is now one of only three hotels throughout the UAE that has achieved platinum certification and is in the top 5% globally, within the Green Globe programme, which is specifically designed for the travel and tourism industry.

During an independent audit and assessment carried out by Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East, Dubai-headquartered sustainability consultancy Farnek, the property had complied with or exceeded more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators.

Farnek’s dedicated team also supported hotel management with its Hotel Optimizer, a comprehensive and data-driven energy performance monitoring software tool. Through efficient measuring, tracking, monitoring, and benchmarking of energy and water consumption, as well as waste management, the hotel was able to calculate its carbon footprint during 2024 and then make an accurate comparison with its 2014 performance.

Total Energy Consumption reduced by 18.02%

reduced by 18.02% Water Consumption trimmed by 4.1%

trimmed by 4.1% Total Utility Costs cut by 12.61%

cut by 12.61% CO2 emissions from utilities lowered by 6.53 %

lowered by 6.53 % CO2 emissions per guest reduced by 30.46%

reduced by 30.46% Total waste generation slashed by 72.48%

slashed by 72.48% Waste rebates increased by 48.08%

increased by 48.08% Waste diversion rate improved by 178.2%

To achieve this outstanding performance, the hotel carried out multiple retrofits, such as chiller optimisation, frequency controls for fresh air handling units, and LED light installation.

The hotel also managed to reduce water consumption by fitting 300 tap aerators and diverting its waste from landfills through innovative reduction and recycling initiatives.

The hotel also offset 100% of the carbon emissions generated from business travel made by its management team.

Levent Tasbas, General Manager at Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights, said: “We are proud of our sustainability achievements over the past decade and we have now achieved platinum certification, one of only three hotels in the UAE to do so, which demonstrates our commitment to our long-term sustainability strategy.”

The Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel Suites and Apartments is located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Barsha Heights, close to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

The four-star hotel consists of 1,015 suites and apartments over 41 floors and offers guests a variety of food and beverage options, a fitness centre and spa, outdoor swimming pool and meeting spaces for 100 delegates.

Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek, said: “The management team at the Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights had a clear vision and long-term strategy to adopt sustainable practices, to not only reduce its impact on the environment, but to reduce its operational costs as well.

“By following its strategic path over the last ten years, the hotel has consistently improved its performance levels year after year, which has culminated in these exceptional results. In essence, this is a win-win situation, for the environment and the hotel’s bottom line.”

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region. This has enabled members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million, and more than two million cubic metres of water, valued at approximately $5 million.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services to across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.