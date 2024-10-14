Muscat, Oman: Mercure, a locally-inspired brand from Accor, announces its debut in Oman with the soft opening of Mercure Muscat. The hotel captures the essence of local exploration and authentic Omani hospitality.

Strategically located just 15 minutes from Muscat International Airport, it offers easy access to commercial hubs and government offices, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Featuring 186 rooms and suites, the hotel combines elegance and simplicity for a truly authentic atmosphere, complete with panoramic views of the city, mountains, and sea. With calligraphy adorning all guest rooms and captivating urban art on the building’s exterior, these creative elements showcase the deep artistic traditions of Oman, making the property a standout in Mercure's portfolio.

Guests can enjoy a range of top-tier facilities, including an inviting outdoor swimming pool on the seventh floor, complete with a Jacuzzi - a perfect retreat for relaxation. The hotel also features a state-of-the-art health club and a tranquil spa offering tailored treatments.

For business and special events, Mercure Muscat is equipped with versatile meeting and event spaces, accommodating up to 450 guests. The ballroom, one of the largest in the city, is pillarless and offers private access, making it an ideal choice for weddings and other large gatherings. In addition, the hotel provides three meeting rooms and boardrooms for smaller events and business needs.

Mercure Muscat offers guests an authentic culinary experience rooted in Omani culture through the brand's ‘Discover Local’ programme. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining options, including “The Valley” an all-day dining restaurant, “M Café” a cozy lobby café, a pool bar, and “Yum Yum” a specialty Asian Fusion restaurant. The hotel's menu features a mix of regional specialties and international favorites, all made with locally sourced, seasonal, and healthy ingredients.

Ismail Ibrahim, General Manager of Mercure Muscat, commented, “Food and beverage are key to immersing guests in the essence of a destination. At Mercure Muscat, we take pride in offering a dining experience that not only showcases authentic Omani flavors but also caters to a diverse range of tastes, ensuring that every guest feels connected to the local culture. Through our ‘Discover Local’ programme, we invite guests to explore the region’s rich culinary heritage, creating experiences that are both memorable and meaningful.”

He further highlighted the hotel's unique features, stating, “From the moment guests step into our property, they will feel the spirit of the neighborhood through the design, where local elements have been thoughtfully integrated to craft a truly authentic stay. Beyond that, we ensure a restful and comfortable experience, offering premium sleep experience and high-quality branded amenities made with natural, sustainably sourced ingredients, reflecting our commitment to both guest well-being and sustainability.”

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, stated: “We are proud to welcome Mercure Muscat to our growing portfolio in Oman and the region. With this debut, we are not only expanding our presence in Oman but also reinforcing our commitment to providing experiences rooted in local culture, that connect travellers with Oman’s rich heritage and showcases the warmth and hospitality of its people."

Mercure Muscat is owned by Castle Tourism Hotel Management LLC and marks the first Mercure branded hotel in the capital.

Mercure celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2023, and has recently reached a historic milestone with the opening of its 1,000th hotel. With over 200 additional hotels under development, Mercure continues to expand at pace, delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of locality.

About Mercure

Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, Mercure hotels offer far more than just a place to sleep – they are a gateway to the destination, a warm invitation to discover and explore the locale. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of place. Through its “Discover Local” program, Mercure welcomes guests to Feel Local Everywhere – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok and many other destinations across the globe. Every detail, from the decorative arts to our passion for uncovering local food and drink delights is curated to reflect the unique essence of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centers, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 1,000 hotels in 65+ countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

For media queries, please contact:

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

+97142833655

mayukh@watermelonme.com