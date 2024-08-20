Dubai, UAE – Merchlist, a recognized leader in the custom branded merchandise and promotional products industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its market presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. This strategic expansion is aimed at delivering high-quality, culturally relevant corporate gifting and custom promotional products tailored to meet the unique business needs of these key markets.

Expanding Presence in the GCC Market

Merchlist has long been a trusted name in the Middle East, providing innovative and customized branding solutions for companies looking to make a lasting impression. With its expanded focus on the GCC, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Merchlist is poised to become the go-to provider for businesses seeking premium corporate gifts and promotional products.

“Our expansion in the GCC market is a testament to our commitment to serving the diverse needs of businesses in these dynamic economies,” said Divesh Lachhwani, Co-founder of Merchlist.

Elevating Corporate Gifting

Corporate gifting is an essential aspect of business culture in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in building and maintaining strong business relationships. Merchlist is enhancing its corporate gifting offerings to cater specifically to the tastes and preferences of clients in the GCC. The company’s extensive range of products includes everything from luxurious executive gifts to personalized items that reflect the unique identity of each business.

Merchlist’s corporate gifting solutions are designed to leave a lasting impact. By offering customizable options, companies can create gifts that are not only thoughtful but also deeply connected to their brand identity. Whether it’s a premium leather portfolio embossed with a company logo or a high-end tech gadget engraved with a personal message, Merchlist ensures that every gift is a reflection of the brand’s values and commitment to excellence.

Custom Promotional Products for Every Need

In addition to its corporate gifting solutions, Merchlist is also expanding its range of custom promotional products tailored to the needs of businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Promotional products are a powerful tool for brand recognition, and Merchlist offers a wide array of options, from branded apparel and office supplies to eco-friendly products and tech accessories. With over 1000+ custom products available, businesses have endless options to choose from.

Merchlist provides tailored solutions for various business needs, including for Marketing teams, Event Organizers, Human Resources teams, as well as for use-cases ranging from marketing activations to employee onboarding, VIP Gifts, Luxury Gifts, Staff uniforms and more! Each product is customizable, allowing businesses to add their design or logo, ensuring that every item aligns perfectly with their branding strategy. Merchlist’s state-of-the-art production facilities enable the company to offer high-quality, durable products that make a lasting impression on clients, partners, and employees alike.

“Our goal is to provide businesses with the tools they need to elevate their brand presence,” said Divesh. “With Merchlist, you can create custom products super fast that resonate with your audience and stand out in the market.”

Cultural Relevance and Local Expertise

One of the key differentiators for Merchlist in the GCC market is its deep understanding of the local culture and business practices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This cultural insight allows Merchlist to offer products that are not only functional but also resonate with the values and traditions of the region.

For instance, during Ramadan and Eid, Merchlist offers special corporate gifting solutions that are culturally appropriate and appreciated, such as elegantly packaged dates, prayer mats, and customized gift sets. These products are not only thoughtful gifts but also help businesses strengthen their connections with clients and partners during these important times.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Merchlist’s expansion in the GCC market is underpinned by its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. The company’s in-house production capabilities allow for stringent quality control, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards. Additionally, Merchlist is constantly exploring new technologies and materials to offer innovative solutions that keep up with the evolving needs of businesses.

“Our clients expect the best, and that’s exactly what we deliver,” said Divesh. “From the initial design phase to the final delivery, we ensure that every product is crafted with care and precision, reflecting our commitment to excellence.”

Fast and Reliable Delivery Across the GCC

Understanding the fast-paced nature of business in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Merchlist offers fast and reliable delivery services across the GCC. The company’s logistics network ensures that orders are fulfilled quickly and efficiently, allowing businesses to receive their promotional products and corporate gifts on time, every time.

About Merchlist

Founded over two decades ago, Merchlist has established itself as a leader in the custom branded merchandise and promotional products industry. With a strong presence in the Middle East and an expanding footprint in the GCC, Merchlist continues to innovate and deliver high-quality products that help businesses elevate their brand presence. With over 1000+ custom products to choose from, clients can create their custom solutions super fast and with the utmost quality.

