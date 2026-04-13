Dubai, United Arab Emirates, As luxury becomes increasingly personal, Santolina, the Dubai-based womenswear brand rooted in Italian craftsmanship and refined design, introduces The Private Wardrobe Atelier, an in-home styling experience that redefines how women engage with fashion.

Founded by Nada Bader, Santolina is rooted in Italian craftsmanship and a philosophy of quiet, considered luxury. Since its inception, the brand has been shaped by a belief that clothing should feel refined yet instinctive, and elegant without ever feeling removed from the woman wearing it. With The Private Wardrobe Atelier, Santolina extends that philosophy beyond the garment itself, translating it into an experience that feels intimate, thoughtful, and deeply aligned with the way modern women want to dress.

Each appointment begins with a one to one consultation centred on the client’s lifestyle, preferences, and wardrobe needs. From there, Santolina curates a tailored selection of pieces that are presented and styled within the comfort of her home, allowing her to see how each look fits not only her personal style, but the rhythm of her everyday life. Rather than encountering fashion in isolation, the client experiences it in context, where the decision making process becomes more natural, more intuitive, and far more personal.

Appointments include personal styling, fittings, and tailoring considerations where required, making the experience feel both polished and highly individual. By bringing fashion into the home, Santolina offers a more considered way to build a wardrobe, one that moves beyond the transactional nature of shopping and towards something more refined, discreet, and relevant. It is an approach that places emphasis not simply on what a woman buys, but on how she chooses to live with what she wears.

“The Private Wardrobe Atelier is about creating a more personal relationship with fashion,” says Nada Bader, Founder of Santolina. “We wanted to offer an experience that feels private, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the client’s life. When you see clothing in your own space, and in the context of how you actually dress, it becomes easier to understand what truly belongs in your wardrobe.”

More than a service launch, The Private Wardrobe Atelier reflects Santolina’s evolving vision of modern luxury, one defined less by visibility and more by subtlety, refinement, and meaning. With this new chapter, the brand continues to position itself at the intersection of fashion and lifestyle, offering an experience that feels both timely and distinctly personal.

The Private Wardrobe Atelier is now available across Dubai by private appointment. To book, please visit www.santolina.me.

About Santolina

Santolina is a womenswear brand redefining accessible luxury through Italian inspired craftsmanship and timeless design. Founded by Nada Bader, Santolina was born from a deeply personal journey of renewal and resilience, conceived at Villa Santolina Italy, a place that embodies serenity, strength, and beauty with purpose.

Rooted in refined femininity and meticulous attention to detail, Santolina brings together Italian elegance and a modern Middle Eastern sensibility. Every piece is crafted to balance structure and softness, confidence and grace, curating clothing that transcend seasons and trends. Designed in-house and produced with precision across select international ateliers, each collection reflects Santolina’s commitment to craftsmanship, longevity, and quiet luxury.

Guided by its core values of authenticity, quality, and emotional depth, Santolina represents more than fashion; it is a reflection of modern femininity: serene, confident, and forever beautiful.

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Meghan Lane

Empyre Communications

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