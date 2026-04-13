Dubai, UAE: Pepper Communications Group (PCG), one of India's leading integrated communications firms, today announced the formal launch of Tharaa Lab, an AI Content Studio & Digital Agency, in Dubai, UAE. The new entity is designed to serve the visual communications and digital intelligence needs of brands and businesses operating across the MENA region, with a particular focus on the UAE's rapidly evolving media and marketing ecosystem.

Tharaa Labs’ services span AI video production, generative content pipelines, brand voice modelling, and multilingual content at scale - all designed for brands in the UAE’s rapidly evolving media and marketing ecosystem. The company intends to expand these services to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, establishing offices by 2027.

Roshan Mohan, Founder, Tharaa Labs & Group MD, PCG, said "The MENA region represents one of the most exciting intersections of brand ambition and communications opportunity in the world today. Tharaa Labs is built for this region, with the depth and specialisation the market demands. That said, clients benefit from a connected intelligence layer that spans two of the world's fastest-growing communication markets - India and the UAE.”

Tharaa Labs will operate as an independent entity, with its own leadership structure, regional talent, and service offering calibrated to the MENA market. The entity is positioned at the intersection of communications strategy, digital advisory, and emerging technology - areas where the UAE market is seeing accelerating demand from both homegrown brands and international entrants.

Tharaa Labs' Dubai base positions it within one of the world's most active business hubs, with direct connectivity to markets across the Gulf, Europe, and North Africa. The entity will work with regional clients across sectors, including retail, real estate, technology, hospitality, and financial services.

About Pepper Communications Group (PCG)

PCG is an integrated communications firm headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The group's business units - Pepper Interactive, StudioTronics, gig¹, and Pulse - collectively serve clients across communications strategy, media relations, digital and social, content, and influencer marketing. The company has worked with leading companies such as Continental Tires, Vitesco Technologies, Apollo H&L, Molbio Diagnostics and more.

About Tharaa Labs

Tharaa Labs is a Dubai-based communications and digital advisory entity, operating as a sister company to Pepper Communications Group. Tharaa Labs is built to serve the strategic communications and intelligence needs of brands in the MENA region, with a mandate to bring rigour, creativity, and emerging technology capability to markets across the Gulf and beyond.

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Media Contact: Harsha Nair, Senior Manager, PCG | harsha@pcg-ww.com