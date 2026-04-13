Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading local and international brands, together with some of Dubai’s most respected chefs, have come together to support the people at the heart of the hospitality sector through ‘Family Meal’. Led by The Art of Hosting (TAOH) in collaboration with Equiti Group, Sole, Jack Daniel’s, Essentially, Moloobhoy & Brown, Plus 1 Communications, Freedom Studio, and food supply partner Aramtec, the initiative reflects a unified, community-driven effort.

Following its first successful meal distribution on 10th April, the initiative will continue across two further Fridays, 17th and 24th April, with a total of 1,500 gourmet meal boxes prepared and delivered to support staff across the hospitality sector. Each box includes a main course, side dish, dessert and beverages, with fresh juices provided by Essentially, thoughtfully curated to deliver a high-quality, chef-led dining experience.

At its core, the initiative responds to ongoing challenges within the sector, supporting individuals across the entire hospitality ecosystem, from bartenders, waiters, chefs and baristas to hostesses, supervisors and back-of-house teams. By delivering meals directly to those affected, Family Meal reinforces a message of support from within the industry itself.

All meals are prepared centrally at Aramtec’s kitchen facility in Al Quoz, where participating chefs collaborate with the TAOH team to develop and execute their menus. From there, distribution is managed through TAOH’s fleet of catering vans, supported by volunteers, ensuring meals reach communities across Satwa, Bur Dubai, Deira, Karama and Sharjah.

Participating chefs include Chef Milan Jurkovic (21grams) bringing Balkan heritage into a contemporary, sustainability-led culinary style; Chef Hadrien Villedieu (Chez Wham), with a career shaped alongside globally renowned chefs and now leading collaborative dining experiences through his “Coolabs” series; Chef Ahmad Halawa, a former advertising professional now hosting Levantine dining experiences; Chef Elias Kandalaft (TAOH), founder of award-winning catering company Pinch Gourmet and co-founder of The Art of Hosting; Chef Earl Roland (TAOH), drawing on experience across Michelin-starred kitchens and international restaurant openings; Chef Robert Jhan (Aramtec), a Chef de Cuisine with 16+ years’ experience in high-volume kitchen operations; Chef Sultan & Kinda Chatila (Eleven Green) having transitioned from a Fortune 500 leadership role to co-found a purpose-driven food concept; and Chef Shaw Lash (Lila Taqueria) focused on authentic Mexican cuisine rooted in traditional techniques and heritage ingredients. Alongside additional culinary talent, each bringing their expertise to create meals that reflect both quality and care.

Kiah Khan, CEO of The Art of Hosting, said: “As a catering and events company, we didn’t want to sit on the sidelines. Our hospitality community is struggling, and we feel a responsibility to give back. That’s what has led us to create Family Meal, bringing together local chefs and corporate partners who wanted to give back and support the industry. Together, we’re showing up for our community when it matters most. This is hospitality with a purpose.”

Rajat Malhotra, Partner, Sole, commented: “Hospitality got hit first and it got hit hard. We're grateful for the opportunity to step up, with our industry partners, to support some of our brothers and sisters who make this city a better place to live. We're all in this together.”

Sara Kayan, Head of People at Equiti Group, shared: “At Equiti, we believe giving back is not just a responsibility, but a reflection of our shared humanity. Through Family Meal, we are honoured to support individuals across Dubai with dignity, care, and compassion, helping to uplift lives and foster a deeper sense of connection, inclusion, and resilience within our community.”

“For chefs, cooking has always been about more than food — it's how we express care. When the people who make this industry run are struggling, the kitchen is the only answer we know. Every plate we'll prepare through this initiative carries that same intention: to nourish, to show up, and to remind our community that they're not forgotten,” added Elias Kandalaft, Chef and co-founder of The Art of Hosting.

Each meal box is branded with Family Meal and partner logos, serving as a visible reminder of the collective effort behind the initiative. By bringing together leading brands, culinary talent and volunteers, Family Meal demonstrates how the hospitality industry can unite in times of need, not only to serve, but to support its own.

Individuals are invited to further support the initiative by paying forward a meal for a hospitality worker, with each meal box priced at AED 45. To participate or learn more, please contact info@theartofhosting.me

For Sole press enquiries contact:

Plus 1 Communications

Madhu Dhanapal | madhu@plus1comms.com

About TAOH

The Art of Hosting is a Dubai-based catering and events company redefining hospitality through experience-led food and beverage concepts.

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

About Sole

Sole is an annual festival celebrating culture, built on the pillars of fashion, music, art, sport and food, it saw 48K+ people from more than 150 countries attend the December 2025 edition.

The festival showcases the best of international and regional music, fashion, visual art installations, sports tournaments, talks, panels, workshops, and the best food the city has to offer.

Sole is the most powerful experiential brand-building platform across the SWANA region recognised by the Business of Fashion as a cultural catalyst, contributing to the future of the global fashion industry, attracting a young, diverse, and sophisticated audience.

The ecosystem they’ve built through their experiential, content, and values-driven strategy, serves as the main bridge between a global community of 150+ brands and a rapidly expanding global audience. sole.digital

About Jack Daniel’s

Jack Daniel's is a brand of Tennessee Whiskey It is produced in Lynchburg, Tennessee, by the Jack Daniel Distillery, which has been owned by the Brown–Forman Corporation since 1956. Packaged in square bottles, Jack Daniel's "Black Label" Tennessee whiskey sold 12.9 million nine-liter cases in 2017. Other brand variations, such as Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Tennessee Fire, and ready to drink (RTD) products brought the total to more than 16.1 million equivalent adjusted cases for the entire Jack Daniel's family of brands.

Instagram: @jackliveshereuae

About Aramtec

Aramtec is family-owned company founded in the United Arab Emirates in 1979. In October 2022, we opened our third location in Doha, Qatar. We import and distribute premium foodservice products throughout the UAE, Oman and Qatar. We are one of the largest protein suppliers (beef, chicken, lamb and veal) in the region. Our procurement team has access to brands from around the globe, however we focus on the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Australia, Brazil and South Africa. We're your one-stop-shop for all foodservice and pastry supplies. We have over 2,000 SKUs and supply over 1,750 customers in the hospitality sector including premium hotels, restaurants, institutions, catering companies, airlines and retail outlets. aramtec.com

About Essentially

Essentially Juices was founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality nutrition, even in fast-paced modern lifestyles. Proudly made in the UAE, the brand offers a range of cold-pressed juices, nut milks, and vegan protein snacks using carefully curated, nutrient-dense ingredients. Free from additives, preservatives, and added sugar, all products are crafted to support long-term health and well-being through a simple, no-fuss approach to nutrition.

Instagram: @essentiallyuae

About Moloobhoy & Brown

Moloobhoy & Brown is an independent Dubai-based brand and design agency, founded by Hussain Moloobhoy and Elliott Brown in 2011. The studio has shaped some of the region’s most ambitious destinations, brands, and cultural icons. Working across hospitality, culture, and real estate, it partners with forward-thinking leaders to define strategy, craft identity, and design experiences that stand apart.

About Plus 1 Communications

Plus 1 Communications (P1C) is an international communications agency specialising in shaping how brands are seen, heard and experienced through compelling storytelling. Headquartered in London, with offices in Dubai and Mumbai, P1C’s Dubai team brings over a decade of experience in the UAE, leading communications for clients across the UAE and wider region, working with global and regional brands to bring their stories to life.

Through integrated PR, social media, influencer marketing, content and experiential campaigns, P1C delivers strategic, creative work that drives measurable results and meaningful impact. Operating across sectors including hospitality, education, lifestyle, entertainment, finance, technology and real estate, the agency combines insight with execution to build brand narratives that resonate across markets and deliver lasting value. plus1comms.com

About Freedom Studio

Led by Founder Hisham Lahouasnia, Freedom is a Dubai-based creative studio founded in 2018, with offices in Al Quoz, Dubai and Riyadh. Built for those who believe in the power of creativity, Freedom fuses brand with business, unraveling complexity to design purposeful brand-worlds that stand the test of time. With clients across the region including Kitopi, Eyewa, The Red Sea, and Shahid, Freedom cares deeply about what they make and who they make it with, showing up with empathy, staying curious, and holding each other to a high standard, because they believe good work starts with mutual respect