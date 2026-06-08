Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental protection by continuing to implement and support initiatives with sustainable impact. This reflects its role as a responsible, leading financial institution that contributes to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s environmental goals and the achievement of sustainable economic, social, and environmental growth.

These efforts fall within the bank’s ongoing dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability while raising environmental awareness at both institutional and community levels. This stems from its belief that safeguarding natural resources is a shared responsibility that begins with conscious individual action, extending to institutional and community initiatives. These endeavours underscore the bank’s support of practical projects aligned with the Kingdom’s objective of achieving net-zero energy neutrality by 2060.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of KFH – Bahrain’s strategy and comprises an integral part of its vision for responsible growth. The bank continues to support sustainable finance initiatives while enhancing internal operations by investing in energy-efficient technologies, optimising resource efficiency, and adopting digital solutions that reduce paper consumption.

As part of its sustainable financing efforts, the bank has provided over US$ (400) million in direct financing and over US$ (120) million in indirect support to companies involved in water desalination, resource efficiency, safety plans, social housing, and energy security investments.

Commenting on this occasion, Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, stated, “World Environment Day is a significant occasion to reaffirm our responsibility to protect the environment and preserve natural resources for future generations. At KFH – Bahrain, we consider sustainability a fundamental pillar of our strategy and a key driver of responsible growth.”

He added, “As a leading responsible banking institution, we are keen to integrate sustainability into our operations and community initiatives, besides promoting environmental awareness both within and beyond our workplace. We believe that collective action and conscious daily practices can contribute to a tangible positive impact and support a more sustainable future for our community and nation.”

KFH – Bahrain continues to support environmental and community projects that promote green spaces and raise environmental awareness across the Kingdom. This includes afforestation and mangrove planting projects in partnership with the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), supporting platforms such as the Farmers' Market besides other initiatives that encourage the adoption of more sustainable lifestyles.

To commemorate World Environment Day, celebrated globally under the slogan “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” this year, the bank distributed plant seedlings to its employees. This activity embodies the spirit of the occasion, which draws inspiration from nature to drive climate action, build a more sustainable future, raise environmental awareness, and encourage responsible practices in the workplace.

About KFH – Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH), licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic retail bank, is part of the Kuwait Finance House Group, which was established in 1977 as the first Islamic bank in Kuwait and has since become one of the world’s leading Islamic financial institutions. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Shari’a-compliant banking and financial solutions, including accounts, financing, wealth management, and advanced digital services, supported by a wide network of branches and electronic channels.