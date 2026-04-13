​​​​​​Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Entrepreneurs' Organisation Bahrain (EO Bahrain) has announced the formation of the judging panel for the Farouk Almoayyed Bahraini Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA Bahrain), which is named in honour of the late Farouk Almoayyed, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent business leaders, in recognition of his entrepreneurial legacy and his significant contributions to supporting and empowering youth, as well as fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The award is delivered in strategic collaboration with Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), underscoring a shared commitment to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom of Bahrain. As a leading technology solutions provider and a powerhouse of local talent, ACME is widely recognised for its ongoing initiatives that support, develop, and empower Bahraini talent. With a strong legacy in driving digital transformation across the region, ACME brings deep industry expertise and meaningful engagement to the programme. This collaboration further elevates the award by bridging emerging student entrepreneurs with real-world industry insight, enabling them to scale their ideas with greater impact and relevance.

This announcement comes as part of preparations for the competition, scheduled to take place on April 12, 2026, with the judging panel comprising a distinguished group of leaders from both the public and private sectors, reflecting the high calibre and competitiveness of the award.

The judging panel includes Ms Amal Almoayyed, Executive Director at Ashrafs, Her Excellency Ms Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, Mr Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager at Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Ms. Amal Almoayyed, Executive Director at Ashrafs, Mr Ali Al Aradi, Chief Banking Officer at Bahrain Development Bank, and Mr Nasser Salah Al Tattan, Head of Commercial Banking & SME. The programme is organised by the Farouk Almoayyed Bahraini Global Student Entrepreneur Award team at EO Bahrain, led by Mr. Bob Thaker, GSEA Chair, and Ms Renuka Ravindran, GSEA Co-Chair, with the support of Mr Fareed Bader, President of EO Bahrain, and Ms Cristina Toledo, Chapter Manager.

On this occasion, Mr Bob Thaker, GSEA Chair at EO Bahrain, stated: “At EO Bahrain, we are committed to engaging a distinguished panel of experts and leaders to ensure a robust and high-quality evaluation process. The diverse backgrounds of our judges bring valuable perspectives that will greatly benefit participating students.”

He added: “The Farouk Almoayyed Bahraini Global Student Entrepreneur Award provides a comprehensive platform for student entrepreneurs to present their ventures to leading experts and investors, while gaining practical insights that support the development of their businesses. We are confident that this initiative, inspired by the legacy of the late Farouk Almoayyed, will showcase promising Bahraini success stories on the global stage.”

The award forms part of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), the flagship programme of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), which identifies and supports students who successfully run their own businesses while pursuing their academic studies. It offers participants the opportunity to compete at the local and regional levels, with the potential to advance to the global finals.

The organisation of this award aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain and support national initiatives aimed at economic diversification, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, by empowering youth to innovate and transform their ideas into sustainable ventures.

Participants will present their projects before the judging panel during the competition, where entries will be evaluated based on rigorous criteria including innovation, sustainability, scalability, and overall economic and social impact.

It is noteworthy that GSEA is one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to student entrepreneurs, having attracted thousands of participants globally and supported the launch of numerous successful ventures that have evolved into leading companies.