Muscat: Demonstrating its continued commitment to initiatives that supports sports and community engagement, Sohar International recently sponsored the Ambassador’s Cup Sports Meet 2026, a flagship initiative designed to promote holistic development among students through sport. Held on 11 April 2026 at Indian School Muscat, the event took place under the patronage of His Excellency Shri G. V. Srinivas, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman. Reinforcing its active engagement, Sohar International’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, attended as the Guest of Honor.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi stated, “Sport serves as one of the earliest and most effective frameworks through which individuals develop discipline, resilience, and the ability to work within a collective. Equally, it plays a vital role in promoting physical well-being and instilling habits that contribute to long-term health. These are not isolated attributes; they shape how individuals approach challenges, collaborate with others, and carry themselves across different stages of life. At Sohar International, we see our role as supporting platforms that nurture these qualities at an early stage, while bringing together participants from varied backgrounds within an environment of aspiration and mutual respect.”

The Ambassador’s Cup Sports Meet 2026 was structured to foster broad-based participation and sustained engagement in sports. Designed as more than a competitive platform, the initiative emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, and constructive interaction, while creating opportunities for students to perform, interact, and gain recognition within an inclusive and well-balanced setting. The event featured a series of structured sporting activities and competitive formats that enabled students to participate across different levels, reinforcing both involvement and performance. It also served as a platform for emerging talent to be identified and encouraged, contributing to a more active and dynamic student community. Sohar International’s sponsorship played a key role in the successful execution of the event, supporting its competitive segments and recognition of participants.

The initiative also reflects the value of collaborative platforms that bring together educational institutions, community stakeholders, and partner organizations to create structured opportunities beyond the classroom. By contributing to initiatives of this nature, Sohar International helps foster environments where participation strengthens learning, and where partnerships contribute to more well-rounded individual development.

In addition to its sponsorship, Sohar International also established an on-ground stand at the venue to engage directly with attendees and the wider community. The stand served as a platform to introduce the bank’s comprehensive suite of services and showcase its innovative, customer-centric financial solutions. Through this presence, Sohar International provided visitors with the opportunity to explore its offerings, gain insights into its digital capabilities, and interact with representatives in an accessible and informative setting, further reinforcing the bank’s commitment to community engagement beyond financial services.

Through its sponsorship, Sohar International continues to extend its presence across platforms that are purposeful in design and deliver lasting impact. This approach reflects a considered focus on supporting spaces where individuals are encouraged to explore their potential and build confidence through participation. In doing so, the bank reinforces its broader commitment to engaging with initiatives that contribute meaningfully to the communities it serves.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om