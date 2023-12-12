Dubai – UAE: The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce launch of their new Sustainable Fintech Report 2023

The MENA Fintech Association, founded in 2018, known for its global recognition as one of the top 4 fintech groups, unveils its groundbreaking Sustainable Fintech Report 2023. This report features insights from leading companies at the forefront of innovation, including Paymentology, Paymob, Mastercard, META, Heriot Watt University, The Entertainer, KARM Legal, M2P Fintech, BPC Fintech, Klarna, Mamo, Rival, Codebase Technologies, Communique, Marshal Fintech Partners, Themis, and Green Digital Finance Alliance.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Approaches: Explore how leading fintech companies are adopting innovative approaches to drive positive change within the financial industry, blending technology with sustainable practices.

Collaborative Initiatives: Learn about collaborative initiatives between industry leaders, institutions, and supporting companies, including DIFC, Central Bank of Egypt and ADGM, in promoting responsible innovation and fostering a resilient and environmentally conscious future.

Industry Insights: Gain valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sustainable fintech, shaping the discourse around responsible financial practices.

Academic Contribution: Heriot Watt University's academic contributions enrich the report, offering a well-rounded perspective on sustainable fintech practices.

Nameer Khan, Chairman MENA Fintech Association stated the following, "For the MENA Fintech Association, sustainability is not just a concept; it's a commitment to shaping the future of finance responsibly. The Sustainable Fintech Report 2023 reflects our dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration. As we navigate the intersection of finance and technology, we believe that a sustainable future is not just desirable – it's essential. Through this report, we invite industry stakeholders to join us on this transformative journey towards a resilient and environmentally conscious financial landscape."

Read the Report: https://bit.ly/3TC2kQr

Sustainable Fintech Alliance

The Sustainable Fintech Alliance is an alliance created by the MENA Fintech Association and is a collaborative initiative dedicated to promoting sustainability, ethical practices, and responsible innovation within the fintech sector. By bringing together industry leaders and stakeholders, the alliance aims to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for the financial technology landscape. Current pledged companies consist of BPC Banking Technologies, Codebase Technologies, Communique, Green Digital Finance Alliance, Heriot Watt University, KARM Legal Consultants, M2P Fintech, MAMO, Marshal Fintech Partners, Mastercard, META, Paymentology, Paymob, Rival, The Entertainer, Themis, and FILS.

About MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION:

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community; shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.

