Dubai, UAE: The largest and most southerly of the Greek islands, Crete offers an excellent year-round climate, making it one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations and an emerging market for MENA buyers in Greece. According to Leptos Estates, a leading Greek and Cypriot real estate developer, new-build properties in prime beachside locations are driving enquiries and sales from the region, comprising over 1/3 of the firm’s sales on the island in the past 12 months, whilst over 30% of enquiries for the fourth phase at Aphrodite Springs in Chania are from Middle East based individuals.

Leptos has three other projects on the island too (Aegean Blue, Fournado & Viglia all looking directly onto the Mediterranean Sea), with a growing community of residents present, as well as future phases under construction.

One of the leading destinations for prime new-build developments on the island, Chania, is one of the greenest and historic parts of Crete. Well known for its picturesque properties – characterised by Venetian, Turkish, traditional Greek and contemporary styles – a historic harbour and a renowned culinary scene.

Yiannis Iliakis, Director of Leptos Estates’ Greece office, commented: “Chania is one of the prettiest places on the island of Crete and easily the most charming. Hugging the northwest coast Chania is characterised by colourful buildings, narrow streets, and waterfront restaurants. The main town is known for its 14th Century Venetian harbour, with buildings and architectural influences that date as far back as the Ancient Greek and Egyptian periods.

“If we were to compare the west to the east then we would identify Chania as popular with tourists but it’s not overwhelming, so it’s an ideal location to own a holiday home or statement, especially for those looking to live in a prime, secure location, whilst also looking for a traditional Greek lifestyle with the added benefit of being close to the airport.

“The majority of the famous landmarks and beaches of Crete are located on the West side of the island, which is why it is one of the most popular destinations. The International airport of Chania is extremely well connected with regular flights to the Middle East. Even during the winter months, the island remains connected with dozens of flights to and from Athens.

“The Golden Visa program has made it extremely easy and fast to secure a permanent residency and visa free access to all of the Schengen Zone, so we have seen an uplift in applications and enquiries for these programmes from those looking to secure a prime base that provides easy and direct access across the EU.”

Some of the most popular property types for MENA buyers have been across numerous completed developments in Crete, with a preference for large, detached high specification new-build villas within a secure gated development with direct access to the beachfront.

Viglia Beachfront Villas

Positioned at the westernmost side of Crete, Viglia Beach Villas, a very exclusive limited edition development that has been inspired by traditional Cretan-style architecture, feature sizeable plots (varying from 1,500 to 2,000 square metres), that provide impressive living areas, sizeable bedrooms with modern-style bathrooms. Ranging in price from US$1.37 million to US$2.42 million the custom-built villas are just a few metres from an idyllic golden sandy beach and bay.

Leptos Estates is the leading provider of new homes in Greece and Cyprus.