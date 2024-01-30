The long-term contract is valued at over AED 100 million

The digital screen is strategically located on the upcoming Fairmont Dubai Skyline, luxury five-star hotel and branded residences project and is on the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road

The dynamic HD outdoor digital screen boasts one of the highest pixel counts of 16,128,000 pixels

Dubai, UAE: Media World, a leading multi-platform media group, has announced the signing of a monumental agreement with RSG Group of Companies (RSG Group) to acquire and operate the largest outdoor high-resolution digital screen in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The long-term deal was finalised with a value exceeding AED 100 million.

Strategically located alongside Dubai’s renowned Sheikh Zayed Road, the digital outdoor screen will take centre stage on the opulent Fairmont Dubai Skyline, luxury five-star hotel and branded residences project by RSG Group. The milestone deal not only marks the beginning of Media World’s partnership with RSG Group, but also a significant leap into the realm of Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising for the media industry in the region.

Spanning an area of 1,750 square meters and encapsulating over 16 million pixels, the new digital screen, is poised to captivate audiences with its high-resolution display and dynamic content, offering advertisers an unparalleled platform to showcase their brands.

Expressing enthusiasm for this transformative venture, Mr. Amer Ahrari, Chairman of Media World, said, “We are delighted to sign with RSG Group and acquire a prominent project such as the Fairmont Dubai Skyline, luxury five-star hotel and branded residences digital outdoor screen. As we continually seek new premium opportunities in the region, commencing our venture into Digital Out of Home media in this location marks an excellent beginning for us. Our partnership with RSG Group is a testament to our pioneering vision to push the boundaries of advertising technology and creating unparalleled experiences for brands and audiences alike. The acquisition marks the beginning of our journey into Digital Out of Home media, and we have ambitious plans for substantial investment and extensive growth in this domain.”

Raj Sahni (Abu Sabah), Founder & Chairman, RSG Group of Companies, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Media World for the inclusion of this new LED screen into their multi-platform portfolio. The implementation of this project, featuring the largest high-resolution screen in the MENA region requires adept management, and we could not think of a more ideal choice than Media World. I have complete confidence in Media World to elevate this into the most coveted and premium advertising space in the city. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfil my long-standing ambition to create an iconic project on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.”

About Media World

Media World is a multi-platform media group focused on UAE’s vibrant media industry since 2005. Our forte is premium large format media assets on key arterial roads. We are driven by something higher than to merely exist, we believe that it’s our responsibility to make a positive contribution to the business ecosystem of UAE and provide our clients a higher value proposition. We have a passion for great content, and we collaborate with the world’s most inspiring and innovative brands to deliver tailored media solutions to complex business requirements. We strike the perfect balance of targeted sites and extensive exposure to meet all your communication needs.

About RSG Group of Companies

Led by the visionary founder and owner, Balvinder Singh Sahni (Abu Sabah), the RSG Group stands out as a prominent diversified enterprise renowned for its commitment to innovation, integrity, and unparalleled quality. With a storied history that traces back to the seventies, RSG has transformed into a global powerhouse, showcasing successful ventures in real estate, automotive, industrial equipment, investments, and property development. For more than three decades, RSG has been a leader in shaping the residential real estate landscape in the UAE, consistently delivering properties that set new benchmarks for lifestyle standards.

